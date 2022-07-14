ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Valley Fire District works to contain haystack fire that started Tuesday

By Jolee Salee
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago

BOZEMAN — At about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Central Valley firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire of about 1 acre. Once firefighters were able to get the fire under control, they learned from the landowner that a controlled burn got out of hand, igniting a haystack.

Firefighter Jeff Royce said the land owner had a burn permit.

The conditions were favorable for fire growth and it just got out of his capabilities,” said Royce.

Royce also said the current state of the fire is under control but haystack fires are extremely difficult to completely extinguish.

“Today, several times, and I’m sure throughout the next couple of days we’ll likely see small smokes pop up from the piles of hay,” said Royce. “The farmer is aware of it and he’s monitoring the situation as well as the department.”

The department is periodically sending crews to drive by and check to make sure that everything is under control. Royce also said that it’s important to be cautious and prepared when participating in a controlled burn.

We recommend having water with you,” said Royce. “Maybe some small hand tools such as shovels. and put a small line around the area you’re burning so if it does creep out that helps contain it into that area.”

In regards to wildfire risk reduction, Royce recommends you remove dead shrubbery and piles of debris from your property to better protect your home and land in case of a wildfire.

