West Valley City, UT

Utah's first infant COVID vaccine site opens

By Scott McKane
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago

WEST VALLEY CITY — Utah’s first infant and pediatric COVID vaccination site is up and running in West Valley City.

Children as young as six months old can now receive the vaccine, leading to parents gathering in the back parking lot of Centennial Park on Thursday morning to protect their children against the coronavirus.

Currently, the BA.5 Sub variant of the coronavirus is beginning to spread more rapidly throughout the U.S. and in Utah.

With the recent announcement that infants are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and with a new school year just a few weeks away, doctors with NOMI Health are making it as easy as possible for parents to have their children vaccinated free of charge.

“It’s important because this young group hasn’t been able to [be vaccinated] yet, and the spread of the virus is not limited to people over five years old," said NOMI Medical Director Dr. June Steely.

“Unfortunately, COVID is not done with us. We’d like to be done with COVID, but it’s not done with us.”

Vaccinations for children and adults are available free of charge on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Centennial Park, with treats for the kids and water for adults.

Dr. Steely says they will offer the vaccine at the park as long as there is demand. Also available at the drive-thru site are COVID rapid and PCR testing.

Comments

Linda Trost
3d ago

No way, that’s just poison and has not been tested!Don’t take a chance on killing your baby!

Reply
4
 

ksl.com

Utah reports 7,789 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths over past week

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,789 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 22 additional deaths over the past week. The average new case count for each day was just over 1,112 cases. On Thursday, 252 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus in Utah, a decrease of seven since the previous Thursday, July 7.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Back to school: Here are the grades for Utah's school districts and what it's going to cost you to live there

This story is sponsored by The Stern Team. On your list of must-haves for your next home, don't forget about one critical feature: the quality of the local school district. Even if you don't have children, it's still a good idea to purchase a home within the boundaries of a good school district. In an article for Public School Review, writer Robert Kennedy notes that this is one of the best things you can do to increase your home's resale value.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

Utah Division of Water Quality testing reservoirs for harmful algal blooms, waterborne pathogens

As hot temperatures send Utahns to their nearest reservoirs to try and cool off, there's always a concern this time of year regarding the water and what may be in it. In the video above, FOX 13 News joined the Utah Division of Water Quality as they tested the water at Jordanelle Reservoir for harmful algal blooms (HABs) and waterborne pathogens — which, if detected, could be dangerous for both humans and pets.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Less heat with more storm potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your week is off to a great start! After record-setting heat across the state Sunday, we get more heat and storm potential on Monday, however, the heat won’t be quite as intense compared to what we had yesterday. High pressure continues to show the way with a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

City’s displacement consultants drop data bomb: there’s ‘nowhere to go’ for displaced renters

Even though you know, through anecdotes and experience, that something is happening doesn’t mean that those impressions are true across the board. The city’s department of Community and Neighborhoods and City Council received the results last week of an impressively data-rich, multi-pronged community survey that confirms the worst fears of policy-makers and lower-income city residents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Where things stand on wildfires burning in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters across Utah got some help from the weather this week, as temperatures cooled a bit and cloud cover along with monsoon moisture rolled in. Still there are several wildfires that are being fought across Utah. Here’s where things stand on the major wildfires burning...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

Head ‘em up and moo-ve ‘em out

SALT LAKE CITY — The annual Days of '47 Texas Longhorn cattle drive through downtown Salt Lake City is set for Tuesday. Cowboys, cowgirls pioneers pushing handcarts and oxen pulling wagons will take part in the annual Texas Longhorn cattle drive through the heart of downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday beginning at 9:30 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
