ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Juvenile arrested in Monterrey Ave shooting that killed one, injured toddler

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsKP3_0gfkkfL900

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting on the 4700 block of Monterrey Ave that killed a man and injured his two-year-old daughter.

The Las Vegas Metro Homicide Section's investigation indicates that the victim was involved in an argument with his neighbors after they entered his property without permission. During the argument, a juvenile took out a firearm and fired at the victim, striking him multiple times. The suspect, along with three other persons of interest, fled from the area but was apprehended by responding patrol units without accident.

The suspect was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center for open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

LVMPD urges anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KTNV 13 Action News

Man arrested for murder of 23-year-old outside Las Vegas recording studio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police announced the arrested of a man suspected of shooting two people outside a recording studio on July 7. 26-year-old Isaiha Dukket was identified as a suspect in the shooting that killed a man and left another in critical condition, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials said in a press release on Monday. He was arrested on Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

77-year-old woman in critical condition after a solo-vehicle crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Sunday afternoon, a 77-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a traffic accident in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Torrey Pines Drive, north of Lake Mead Boulevard. The early reports showed that the woman was riding on a scooter when she failed to see a bedding box spring in the right half of the outside southbound travel lane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Lvmpd
8 News Now

Stabbing closes portion of W. Desert Inn Road, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police closed a portion of West Desert Inn Road east of South Torrey Pines Drive Sunday morning to investigate a stabbing. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in an email said they responded to what was “originally believed to be some sort of fatal accident,” but that they were looking into a stabbing […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
nypressnews.com

Four dead after sheriff’s helicopter crashes near Las Vegas

Four people died Saturday afternoon when a New Mexico sheriff’s office helicopter crashed outside of Las Vegas, killing everyone aboard. Three employees of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and one from the county’s fire department were on the helicopter when it crashed on its way back to Albuquerque after helping with a fire, according to officials.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lashaun Turner

Las Vegas: Nightmarish scene as reports of an 'Active Shooter' on the strip.

At about 10:00pm on July 16, 2022, reports started to surface of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip. Turned out to be a false alarm. Many social media users posted video of the panic and chaos that ensued as individuals were fleeing the area, running around and seeking safety and shelter. Some users tweeted that they were locked in elevators or sheltered in restaurants behind locked doors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX26

Reward to catch horse killer increased to $10,000

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A group has matched a reward for the capture of a serial horse killer in Las Vegas, as they have increased the total to $10,000. A spokesperson said David Kohlmeier and Derek Parent, who are the hosts of "The Problem Solver Show," are allocating another $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, on top of $5,000 that has already been pledged by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Landlord who allegedly shot three tenants appears in court

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The local landlord accused of killing two of his tenants and critically injuring a third last year appeared in court on Thursday. Arnoldo Sanchez was allegedly upset with the three victims for not paying rent. Prosecutors said he would handle it "his way" instead of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy