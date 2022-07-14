Juvenile arrested in Monterrey Ave shooting that killed one, injured toddler

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting on the 4700 block of Monterrey Ave that killed a man and injured his two-year-old daughter.

The Las Vegas Metro Homicide Section's investigation indicates that the victim was involved in an argument with his neighbors after they entered his property without permission. During the argument, a juvenile took out a firearm and fired at the victim, striking him multiple times. The suspect, along with three other persons of interest, fled from the area but was apprehended by responding patrol units without accident.

The suspect was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center for open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

LVMPD urges anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.