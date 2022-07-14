ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

No deaths in Virginia flooding that washed out homes, roads

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXu58_0gfkkRvr00

GRUNDY, Va. — Rains that swiftly flooded a remote corner of southwest Virginia washed out roads, tore homes from their foundations and left people scrambling to find loved ones in areas where phone service was knocked out completely.

Authorities feared the worst Wednesday as they were inundated with calls from people who said they were unable to reach family members, leaving a total of 44 people unaccounted for, said Billy Chrimes, a search and rescue specialist with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. But by noon Thursday, everyone had been located.

“We walk into it as a worst case scenario. We plan for the worst, we hope for the best, and once again, that's been the case," Chrimes said.

First responders in Buchanan County began receiving reports of rising water and damage Tuesday night after a torrential rainstorm swamped the mountainous area. Several communities in the Virginia county that borders West Virginia and Kentucky were affected.

Residents said they were stunned by the dramatic flooding, which caused mudslides that blocked roads, knocked out power and left many people without phone service.

“We gathered at my house and we said if it got any higher that we were just going to start heading up in the mountains to try to get safe, but luckily, thank God, we didn’t have to,” Deana Kimbrough told WCYB-TV.

Seth Owens told the station he was among people who sought refuge at a post office and witnessed houses washing away.

“The next thing you know, the house is floating on down through there. … Two of the houses washed off,” he said.

Michael Clubb/AP
A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood . Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

In Whitewood, an unincorporated community with a population of about 500, mud left from the flooding was 1 to 2 feet deep in some places. At least one bridge had collapsed, and one home appeared to have been pulled from its foundation and carried across the street.

Authorities said only one injury was reported, and that was a snake bite. Three roads were closed Thursday, including Route 715, which was expected to remain closed indefinitely because of a bridge that was damaged by the flooding.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to travel to Buchanan County on Friday to meet with families and first responders, and to tour areas affected by the flooding. Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to aid with the response and recovery efforts.

Chrimes said one of the biggest challenges for rescue crews was the large geographic area that was affected. He said crews searched 30 miles (48 kilometers) and more than 400 structures.

“We’ve seen everything from the landslides to just flooded roads, where the road‘s been completely washed away, and so that’s presented challenges with getting our teams in and making access,” he said.

“We have the mountains, not a lot of place for the water to go."

Sheriff John McClanahan said the floodwaters were receding and the county is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation crews to assess damages to homes and to remove debris and mud from the roadways to get them reopened.

Buchanan County also suffered serious flood damage last year , when the remnants of a hurricane hit the area in August, washing away homes and leaving one person dead . This week’s flooding was less severe but more widespread, authorities said.

Michael Clubb/AP
Chairs and pews sink down in mud inside Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR News 3

Virginia Department of Forestry: Invasive tree-killing insect found in Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - The Virginia Department of Forestry said it has confirmed the presence of the emerald ash borer, an invasive tree-killing insect, in Gloucester County. A release from the VDOF says this small, metallic-green beetle is "one of the worst" invasive insects in the United States and is responsible for destroying millions of ash trees since it was first identified in Virginia in 2008.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grundy, VA
State
Kentucky State
Buchanan County, VA
Government
County
Buchanan County, VA
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
WTVR CBS 6

Everyone has been accounted for following massive Virginia flood

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — After more than 40 people were reported missing in massive flooding in Virginia, officials said Thursday everyone has been accounted for. Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded to flooding following a massive storm in western Virginia on Tuesday. Initially, 44 people were reported missing. Rescuers cleared 400 buildings in the area.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Owens
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warning are in effect in several counties in the Richmond area and throughout central Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in southeastern Louisa, southeastern Goochland, northwestern Hanover, northwestern Henrico, southwestern Caroline, eastern Nottoway and northern Dinwiddie Counties.
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Nova

Maryland man arrested after choking police K-9 in Fauquier County

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with attempting to maim or kill a law enforcement officer animal and driving under the influence of drugs, among other charges, following a police pursuit in Fauquier County on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 5:28 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Washed Out#Southwest Virginia#Mudslides#Wcyb Tv
NBC 29 News

COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fifty localities throughout Virginia currently have high COVID-19 transmission rates, and UVA Health says that this number could grow in the near future. Charlottesville, Greene, Louisa, and Orange counties are just a few of the areas currently experiencing high transmission rates. “At least half of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Declares State of Emergency in Response to Severe Flooding Event in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday to assist with response and recovery efforts due to impacts from heavy rainfall and severe flooding. The severe weather began hitting parts of the Southwest region on Tuesday, July 12, and continued into the early morning hours of July 13. Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, along with power outages, impacts to roads and other infrastructure, and significant resource and operational challenges.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy