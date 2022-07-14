Kings Crossing golf course fire caused by lawnmowing crews

Lawnmowing crews working at the now-closed Kings Crossing golf course inadvertently caused a brush fire on Corpus Christi's South Side, near Villefranche and Sete Drive.

Courtesy photo: Nueces ESD 2

The fire broke out around 11 a.m., and several crews were called in to help get it under control.

According to city of Corpus Christi officials, extreme heat and dry conditions caused the fire, coupled with mechanical issues caused by a tractor cutting the grass caused the fire.

It is unclear what specifically happened, but the investigation continues.