Battle Creek, IA

Sheriff releases cause of Battle Creek house explosion

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KCAU) — After a week of investigating, the cause of an explosion of a rural Battle Creek residence has been released.

According to a releas e from the Ida County Sheriff’s Office , the house explosion on Carriage Avenue which occurred on July 6 was determined by the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office to be caused by an underground gas leak in the LP line.

Three people were injured resulting from the explosion , and the release stated that there is no update regarding their current condition.

