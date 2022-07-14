Sheriff releases cause of Battle Creek house explosion
BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KCAU) — After a week of investigating, the cause of an explosion of a rural Battle Creek residence has been released.
According to a releas e from the Ida County Sheriff’s Office , the house explosion on Carriage Avenue which occurred on July 6 was determined by the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office to be caused by an underground gas leak in the LP line.Le Mars house explosion destroys 2 homes, injures 3, fire department says
Three people were injured resulting from the explosion, and the release stated that there is no update regarding their current condition.
