Texas State

Blue Bell debuts new oatmeal-flavored ice cream

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
BRENHAM, Texas — It's National Ice Cream Month and you know what Blue Bell said... "Y'all deserve another new flavor with all this Texas heat!"

While historians may debate that fact for centuries, one thing is for sure - oatmeal lovers, we have been heard.

Indeed, the new 'Oatmeal Cream Pie' flavor is oatmeal-flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar, a vanilla icing swear and you guessed it... soft oatmeal cookies!

“We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream,” Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell said.

"It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”

The new summer treat is available now in both half gallon and pint sizes, while supplies last.

Not an oatmeal fan?

You might want to consider "puckering up" to their other newly released flavor instead!

25 News KXXV and KRHD

ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

