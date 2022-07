GREENVILLE — The 4.5-acre site on the periphery of Greenville’s downtown is largely empty. A vacant building that once housed a dialysis center stands on one piece of the property just off of Academy Street, while the rest is mostly dominated by trees and grass. Situated along one of Greenville's most prominent thoroughfares and within walking distance of both Falls Park and Unity Park, the plot is a key piece of real estate amid the city's continuing development boom.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO