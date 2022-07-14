ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr man pleads guilty to hauling trailer with 68 migrants

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago
FILE– (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man from Pharr plead guilty to illegally transporting migrants.

Leonardo Davila Sr., 45, admitted to smuggling the 68 migrants in a trailer, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On May 4, 2021, Davila drove a tractor trailer into a Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, the release stated.

A K9 alerted authorities, and agents opened the trailer to find 68 migrants among pallets of onions.

The migrants were from Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, Guatemala and Peru.

Davila faces up to five years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 13.

