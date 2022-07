WASHINGTON - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting involving off-duty police officers at the Wharf in Southwest DC Saturday night, according to authorities. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee says two off-duty MPD officers were "enjoying the evening" in the 800 block of Wharf Street Saturday night when they noticed a person pull out a gun and begin pointing it. Chief Contee says the man was standing near a restaurant at the Wharf's pier.

