KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leaders for the YMCA summer camps say no two days are the same, especially as the weather has its ups and downs. “It’s been a pivot all summer because it’s either been wet or it’s been hot all summer long. We’ve had to make almost daily adjustments on what the activities are going to look like,” said Jordan Elo of the YMCA of Greater Kansas City.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 HOURS AGO