Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning...

Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:. 01-02-13-18-25-30-41-43-44-47-48-54-56-58-62-68-69-71-73-74-76-80.
DETROIT, MI
Mid-Michigan man wins $157,721 playing Fantasy 5

A Bay County man cashed in on a "whim" by winning nearly $160,000 playing Fantasy 5. "Purchasing a Fantasy 5 ticket on a whim paid off for a Bay County man when he won the game’s $157,721 jackpot," a Michigan Lottery press release reads. Larry Mielens,58, of Munger matched...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Bill to allow self serve alcohol approved by lawmakers

Several pieces of legislation passed through the Michigan Legislature and were signed into law by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Bills covered everything from allowing Michigan bars and restaurants to install self-serving beer, wine or cocktail taps (Senate Bill 656) to eliminating a $5 service fee for veteran-designated license plates (House Bill 5678).
MICHIGAN STATE
DNR Blotter: Turtle egg, bobcat poaching among officer efforts around the state

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and its conservation officers work to protect the resources, residents and visitors of Michigan. While conservation officers were initially tasked with enforcing fishing and game regulations, over the years officer responsibilities have been expanded to include the protection of all natural resources and the environment, as well as the health and safety of the public.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
No borders: County sheriffs join to find missing LeRoy boy

OSCEOLA COUNTY — When Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin received a call from the emergency management director of Osceola County, he was in his car within minutes to help find a missing child. "We went over there and tried to help the best we could," Martin said. "Fortunately we...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
41st annual Arcadia Daze set for this weekend

ARCADIA — One of Manistee County's premier summer events will return July 22-24 when the Arcadia Lions Club hosts the 41st annual Arcadia Daze celebration. Arcadia Lions president Roger Brown said this family oriented event offers something for people of all ages. He added that people with ties to Arcadia look forward to this annual celebration.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI

