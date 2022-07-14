Consumer Tips: Pet proofing your home

HOMER, La. - It's Monday and time to ask the question Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe?. Well, he headed east to Claiborne Parish as part of our latest KTBS 3 Community Caravan. Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer is his first stop. The mission there is -- To...
SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library’s popular Harry Potter-themed escape room, “Welcome to Hogwarts,” returns to the Broadmoor Branch Monday, July 18. The escape room challenge invites Harry Potter fans, young and old, to experience a fun and challenging puzzle in the school of Hogwarts. Participation is free and open to the public, however registration is required to participate.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two groups are teaming up to combat the violence in the Port City. Guns Down and Bibles Up and Moms on a Mission are partnering to bring healing to Shreveport. The women behind the initiative believe they were instructed by God to bring change to the city and that is what they intend to do.
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport casino worker was the target of an attack Saturday night and police are turning to the public for help in finding the assailant. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. If you have information that you believe could be helpful in...
HAUGHTON, La. - Two homes in Haughton suffered serious damage in a fire over the weekend. It happened in the Mimosa Gardens subdivision Saturday evening. Fire units responded to reports of a carport on fire at about 7:30 p.m. Crews found two homes on fire when they arrived in the 300 block of Murray Lane.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- You can help students have the right clothes to start school. For the second year in a row, Clifford Jenkins is sponsoring a school uniform giveaway at his business, ASAP Copy. He has some donations of new clothes and backpacks already. But he says he's going to...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say two people were shot Saturday night outside a grocery store on Hollywood Avenue. Two men opened fire at a group of bystanders in the parking lot of R&W Consumers Grocery, police said. Over 30 shots were fired. One bystander was struck in the hip...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for a hit and run driver in the Shreveport. Friday night, police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a pickup on Linwood Avenue at West 70th Street. Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. He was...
COUSHATTA, La. -- As Top Gun: Maverick soars back on the big screen the captivating sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, Danny Snead won’t set any speed records getting to the theater. “I saw the first one. My wife won't watch it with me anymore. And she said...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The tropical satellite image from Friday evening shows a rather benign state of affairs in the tropical Atlantic. According to the National Hurricane Center, we just have a few tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Thus, development is not expected over the next 5 days. So far...
SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Greg Tarver is set to announce his candidacy for Shreveport mayor at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Tarver has been a rumored candidate for weeks but only recently confirmed he’d made a decision to run. Tarver, a Democrat, serves Senate District 39. He'll make the...
MINDEN, La. - The next big name in sports talk might not be old enough to drive, but Davis Edwards, or T-Bubba, isn’t afraid to let you know his passion about sports. "Well, I really like talking and I love sports, so we just put it together and then we thought of this and I was like yeah we're going to do it," Edwards explained.
FRIERSON, La. - Drivers are being asked to avoid Interstate 49 at mile marker 186 in DeSoto Parish Monday morning. According to a post on the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, at about 6:30 a.m., both northbound lanes were closed just north of the Relay Station because of an 18-wheeler accident that is blocking the roadway.
