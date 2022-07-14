ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

School District Holds Job Fair

 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Add Martin County to the list of school districts across the state that are desperately looking for teachers.

A job fair is being held where more than a hundred positions need to be filled.

Organizers say the school district is looking for teachers as well as custodians, bus drivers and food service workers.

The job fair is happening from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Indian River State College campus in Stuart.

School starts in Martin County on August 10th.

