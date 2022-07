At one time, Dallas had almost 60 public pools. Now, it has nine—plus eight aquatic centers, an indoor pool at Bachman Lake, and the Bahama Beach Waterpark near Dallas Executive Airport. But the most democratic option for summer refreshment is easily the sprayground. The 17 options spread around town are often packed with families taking advantage of the water cannons, spray arches, bucket dumps, and water wheels that blast cold water during the hottest part of every day. They’re open to all, don’t require a membership, and are easy to walk up to. I am an expert because I am 11 years old.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO