We have the opportunity for a few storms early in the day Tuesday, some could be strong. The timing will be the late-morning into the mid-day hours. The better opportunity for severe weather Tuesday will be to the north/northeast, however locations along and north of a line from Owatonna to Decorah could see a strong storm or two. The main threats will be hail, wind, along with plenty of lightning, & pockets of heavy rain. The rest of Tuesday is looking pretty quiet once this storm chance rumbles through.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO