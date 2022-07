Prominent Salem law enforcement official passes away. Former Salem Virginia police officer Sherrif Everette Obenshain Jr. passed away on Thursday, July 14th at the age of 82. He was a patrolman with the Salem Police Department from November 1966 to July 1969 when he was elected City Sergeant. This was just one year after Salem went from being a town to becoming an independent city.

