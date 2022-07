SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- The ongoing aluminum can shortage is changing the way some craft breweries are conducting business.At S27 Ales in San Jose, co-founder Lucas Szymanowski says that getting aluminum cans has become one of the more complex challenges in running his operation."Cans have been the biggest problem for us," he said.He's not alone. Breweries across the country are dealing with an aluminum can shortage created largely by pandemic-related manufacturing slowdowns and increased demand pressing the aluminum supply chain."The demand for cans, I think, skyrocketed to a point where it outstripped the supply," Szymanowski said.Syzmanowski says that, prior to...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO