Bloomington, IL

WGLT's My Playlist: Nate Hinch

By WGLT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWGLT's My Playlist is a new recurring series where we get to know a Bloomington-Normal resident by learning what they would put on their life playlist. Each participant in the series gets to compile a playlist that connects with the core of who they are, such as a personal theme song...

The 2022 Illinois Shakespeare Festival

When the weather blesses Chicago with a gorgeous summer weekend, what better way to take advantage of such lovely weather than with an outdoor play under the stars. Thanks to Philip Vidal’s article “About the Town in July” it discusses about The 2022 Illinois Shakespeare Festival, which kicked off on July 1st and goes on until August 6th, playing at The Ewing Theatre which is located at the corner of Emerson St. and Towanda Ave. 48 Sunset Rd, Bloomington. King Lear (Playing July 9-August 4) is the performance I chose to attend; the other performance is Much Ado About Nothing (Playing July 2-August 5). A pleasant evening outdoors with a live show to compliment the night would be unwise to pass up such an event!
Watch now: A calming oasis at Laura's Gardens in Normal

NORMAL — What was once “Jesse Fell’s backyard” is now a wooded respite along Constitution Trail and soon-to-be waystation for butterflies. Laura’s Gardens is an integral part of the Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal. But you don’t have to take part in an Art Station program to enjoy the shady oasis of maples, cedars and other trees along the Red Granite Trail.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts has announced their new season

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts is a pretty cool venue to check out if you're looking for something to do in Bloomington-Normal. They've just announced their 2022-2023 season, which will begin September 14th with the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass. You can catch kid-friendly shows like Dragons and Mythical...
‘Bikers for Ta-Tas’ adds splash of pink to motorcycle outfits for a good cause

BARTONVILLE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An annual tradition roared into its 15th year in Bartonville, bringing attention to breast cancer awareness. About 1,000 motorcycle riders drove in for ‘Bikers for Ta-Tas,’ a fundraiser for breast health services across Illinois. Attendees take part in a ride around the area all afternoon, followed by activities like an auction, prize wheel, and food included with registration.
Fair Time Arrives in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Heart of Illinois Fair is coming back to Peoria. The fair kicks off next week at Expo Gardens in the northwest part of the city. As usual, the fair will include carnival rides, a circus, and a celebrity swine show--where local, Peoria celebrities will show off pigs.
Sweatfest fundraiser for Green Gables Bar & Grill

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Green Gables Bar & Grill’s co-owners held a fundraiser to help rebuild their restaurant, Saturday. The restaurant was totaled two months ago, after a fire ripped through the building and windy conditions ignited the flames. Amy and Kyle Tague, co-owners of the restaurant, said...
Photos: Glorious Garden Festival gives smiles in Twin Cities

Saturday was a beautifully sunny day to stop and smell the roses. Nature levers were keen to attend the 26th Glorious Garden Festival, which is rooted in the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington. Organizer Adrienne Huffman said it's a fundraiser for both the mansion and Sarah's Garden, which is on the Davis Mansion grounds. Funds are used for both education and preservation initiative for both.
Will Green Gables Bar & Grill be rebuilt? Here’s what we know

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — After a fire totaled Green Gables Bar & Grill back in May, the owners are in the process of rebuilding it. Co-owners Amy and Kyle Tague said the fire was a devastating loss to a unique place. “We were here all the time, our family...
Illinois State Fair cancels professional art exhibit after 74 years

This year, for the first time since 1948, there will be no professional art exhibit and contest at the Illinois State Fair. Instead, a trimmer version with far fewer artists and works debuts Friday at the Springfield Art Association gallery. It is called No Place to Show, and it predates the fair by weeks.
Peoria river city pride festival is back after 2 years

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Friday, July 15 was the start of this year’s river city pride festival. Celebrating all types of love, people came from far and wide to enjoy music, food, and entertainment shows. Consisting of an all-ages talent show, puppy races, magicians, and drag races, there...
Local flea market tradition continues for 34th year

BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Between May and October for the last 34 years, there has been a flea market on the third Sunday of the month. Thousands of Midwestern collectors show up each year devoted exclusively to the finest antiques, collectibles, and crafts. The flea market features more than 450 dealers representing 17 states, including Illinois.
Local business owner defends controversial sign in LeRoy

LEROY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A sign on Route 150 continues to turn heads in Eastern McLean County. The sign for the past several weeks appears to call out liberals using a partial phrase at least one teenager with special needs from the area finds offensive. “This town is...
Ryan Cermak becomes ISU baseball's highest draft choice in 21 years

Illinois State University baseball coach Steve Holm noticed Ryan Cermak’s potential during his pandemic-shortened freshman season in 2020, even if Cermak's skills were unrefined. “He wasn’t able to keep the baseball fair very often, but he squares some baseballs up and hit them a long way,” Holm recalled. “A...
Community reacts to deadly Thursday in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A prayer of preservation was held on Peoria’s south end Thursday night. Local pastors and organizations are looking to heal Peoria through prayers. More than 20 people from different churches and organizations came together Thursday night on the corner of Griswold and Krause. “We...
Accidental fire displaces 4 Monday morning

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - 3 adults and a child have been displaced after an accidental attic fire Monday morning. Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hughes says first responders were called to the 2800 block of West Susan Curve Court for a report of a structure fire. Crews...
Weed being domesticated at ISU and WIU to produce biodiesel, animal feed, and jet fuel

For years, conservationists have promoted cover crops as ways to fix nitrogen in the soil and prevent soil erosion, but farmers haven't been leaping for joy because it costs money and labor to plant and then to scrape the cover crop off the field in time for spring planting. Incentives to plant cover crops through conservation grants barely offset that.
Dozens show their support for deadly crash victim organ donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens gather at St. John's Hospital in Springfield to raise the Gift of Hope flag, as an organ donation helps save nine lives. After a fatal crash in Christian County claims the lives of two Central A&M students, the Raider Nation gathers in support of the Virden family.
Peoria payment portal being upgraded this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. — The city of Peoria’s online payment portal for Stormwater Utility bills will undergo a system update on Saturday, July 16. Following the update, those who currently pay their bills online will need to re-register with the same email address they currently use to access their account information.
