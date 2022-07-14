ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves Says It Would Be a Dream to Play Batman (Exclusive)

Keanu Reeves is voicing Batman in the new “DC League of Super-Pets” movie!

He spoke to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay at the movie’s L.A. premiere and revealed it would be a dream to actually step into the suit as the Caped Crusader one day.

Reeves shared, “I love Batman as a character and I love him in the comic books, in the films, so to get the opportunity to voice — to play — Batman was awesome.”

Rachel told him, “We would love to see you step into the suit.”

Keanu confessed, “It’s always been a dream, but [Robert] Pattinson’s got Batman right now and he’s doing awesome.”

He joked, “Maybe down the road, maybe when they need an older Batman...”

Reeves still feels with “Super-Pets” he “got to play Batman,” calling it “a lot of fun.”

“DC League of Super-Pets” hits theaters July 29.

Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
Outsider.com

‘John Wick 4’ Star Calls Keanu Reeves One of the Most ‘Down to Earth’ People

Just months after finishing the production of “John Wick 4,” Rina Sawayama describes her co-star Keanu Reeves as being of the most down-to-earth people she’s ever met. While speaking to Metro recently, Sawayama stated that Keanu Reeves has such an “ordinariness” about him. “He’s really down to earth, he’s someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he’s a family member. He just has a great presence, he has a calming presence around him.”
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals ‘Dream’ Role He Hopes to Possibly Play ‘Down the Road’

Before audiences knew him as “The One” in The Matrix, or the undercover surfer cop in Point Break, Keanu Reeves held the job of a news correspondent on the Going Great television program. From there, he acted in stage productions for Romeo and Juliet, starred in Brad Fraser’s Wolfboy, and even performed in commercials for Coca-Cola. Add that with his recent appearance in the hit video game Cyberpunk, and there isn’t a character Reeves hasn’t played. Well, there might be one, and if given the chance, the actor admitted he’d be more than willing to jump at the character.
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.
Keanu Reeves
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves turned down Platoon because it was too violent

Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, having worked on hit movies such as The Matrix, John Wick, and Speed. However, despite his tendency to pick banging roles, there was one Academy Award-winning film that Reeves surprisingly turned down – the 1986 war movie Platoon. Platoon is...
MOVIES
extratv

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Are Married!

Capping off one of the great Hollywood love stories of all time, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got hitched!. TMZ broke the story that the lovebirds — who previously broke off an engagement in 2004 before getting back together in a big way last year — tied the knot this weekend in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Film Star
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Val Kilmer’s Kids Go Behind the Scenes in Touching Post

Fans love everything about Top Gun: Maverick. It’s a shout-out from the gaudy 80s. And it’s a sizzling two-hour movie trip that links two generations of hot-shot pilots. Sure, there’s a whole lot of Tom Cruise and Maverick in the movie. That’s as it should be. But Top Gun: Maverick also carved out a cameo spot for Val Kilmer’s Iceman. However, most everyone in the movie refers to Iceman as Admiral Tom Kazanski, commander of the Pacific Fleet.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

How Much Will Tom Cruise Make From Top Gun: Maverick? If Reports Are True, The Number Is Staggering

Tom Cruise has the biggest hit of his long career with Top Gun: Maverick. The long-awaited Top Gun sequel has made over $1 billion at the global box office, with about half of that coming from domestic ticket sales. It’s one of the few movies to put up such big numbers post-pandemic. As one might expect, Tom Cruise will be one of the people who benefits from that success, with tens of millions more going in his own pocket. He’s going to need a few jets to haul that cash away.
MOVIES
Page Six

Mickey Rourke slams Tom Cruise as ‘irrelevant’: ‘I got no respect for that’

Tom Cruise’s acting skills don’t take Mickey Rourke’s breath away. The “Sin City” actor called the “Top Gun: Maverick” star “irrelevant” in a new interview. “The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years … I got no respect for that,” Rourke, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” when he was asked about Cruise, 60, reviving his role from the original 1986 “Top Gun” film on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Cruise almost starred in The Shawshank Redemption

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and has been for some time now, having starred in some truly excellent movies in his career. Turns out, he very nearly starred in one of the best movies of all time, after getting as far as doing a table read of the script for The Shawshank Redemption before the role went to Tim Robbins.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Adam Sandler almost played Tom Cruise’s role in Collateral

Michael Mann’s stylish thriller movie Collateral is one of the best 2000s movies there is, with its action-packed, tense narrative, and exceptional performance from Tom Cruise. Collateral could have been very different though, if the role of Vincent had gone to Adam Sandler instead of Cruise, as was the original plan.
MOVIES
