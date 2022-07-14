ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Walt Disney Television Alternative Inks Development Deal With Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Media

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hv3vX_0gfkaCiw00
Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil OBB Media/Youtube

EXCLUSIVE: Walt Disney Television Alternative, the Mouse House’s unscripted production unit, has struck a development deal with OBB Media, the company run by Justin Bieber: Seasons director and exec producer Michael D. Ratner.

It comes as the Disney division, which is led by Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, has been ramping up business over the last twelve months and recently hired a trio of VPs.

The multi-year development deal, which is non-exclusive, will focus on creating documentaries, docu-series, original specials and unscripted formats across Disney platforms.

Ratner and OBB Media will look to develop series that cater to Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

As part of this deal, Ratner will also serve as a producer across a selection of primetime specials.

OBB Media, which launched in 2016, is behind series such as YouTube’s Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, The Game Plan with Shaquille O’Neal on TNT, concert film Justin Bieber: Our World for Amazon Studios and Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls.

“Michael is behind some of the most exciting programming that tells the stories of some of the biggest names in the world, from music to sports and everything in between,” said Mills. “His ability to connect with top talent, connect with millions of viewers through their narratives, and create a space for people to tell their stories, makes him an invaluable partner. We are excited to collaborate with him to create incredible content as we expand our slate at Walt Disney Television Alternative.”

“Disney is the embodiment of a creative home, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with Rob and his incredible team on creating and exploring truly authentic, unique and inspired stories. I’m grateful for their partnership and support to help us maintain OBB’s voice and vision for each project,” added Ratner.

Ratner and OBB Media are repped by CAA and Yorn Levine Barnes.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ivana Trump Cause Of Death Determined By New York Medical Examiner

Click here to read the full article. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined a cause of death in socialite Ivana Trump’s sudden death on Thursday. Trump’s death was an accident, the examiner said, coming as a result of suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso from falling down a staircase in her home. The ruling comes a day after Trump, age 73, was found dead in her Manhattan home by a maintenance worker. Her body was allegedly found next to a spilled cup of coffee, according to authorities. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, she was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Bruce Willis Returns To Nakatomi Plaza From ‘Die Hard’ In Poignant Social Media Post

In his 1988 action film classic Die Hard, Bruce Willis as Detective John McClane made a vow. “I promise I will never even think about going up in a tall building again.”. Well, so much for that cinematic vow. Thanks to his wife, Emma Heming Willis, the 67-year-old actor was captured on Instagram in his return to Nakatomi Plaza in Century City, Calif., aka the Fox Plaza building in real life. The film, which has been endlessly replayed on TV over the years, shows McClane’s efforts to take down a group of terrorists who have taken over the hi-rise and captured hostages. The events take place on Christmas Eve, making many fans who consider it a holiday film.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Rob Mills
Person
Walt Disney
Vibe

Ava DuVernay Set To Direct Queen Sugar’s Final Episode

Ava DuVernay, creator and executive producer of OWN’s Queen Sugar, will return to the director’s seat for the final episode of the critically acclaimed show. Doubling back to Queen Sugar for its final and seventh season, DuVernay, who previously directed an episode in season one, will again helm the director’s duties as she brings the award-winning drama to a close in a full-circle moment. DuVernay, ARRAY Filmworks, and Warner Bros. Television have recently begun production on the show’s final episode around New Orleans.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obb#Disney World#Obb Media#The Mouse House#Evp#Tnt#Amazon Studios#Cold As Balls
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Has Earned a Huge Salary Ever Since She Was a Kid—Here’s Her Net Worth Today

Click here to read the full article. Musician, actress, executive producer, cooking show host and brand founder are just some of the titles she carries—so it should come as no surprise that Selena Gomez‘s net worth is equally impressive. But how much is Selena Gomez worth, exactly, and where does she earn all her money? Well, when it comes to someone like Selena, the truth is that her yearly salary is made up of paychecks from all over the place. Whether it’s her Rare Beauty makeup line, her partnership with HBO Max on her at-home cooking show Selena + Chef, her nearly-decade-long...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘NBC Nightly News’ Devotes Half Of Sunday Broadcast To Stories Of One Night Of Gun Violence In America

NBC Nightly News on Sunday devoted the first 14 minutes of the broadcast to a single story: The shootings that unfolded in four major cities during the previous night. While the wave of horrific mass shootings garner nationwide attention, “far more Americans are killed in smaller incidents” across the country each night, Kate Snow, who anchors on Sundays, said at the top of the broadcast. Snow and three other correspondents worked overnight shifts in different cities to capture “how gun violence is destroying communities and plaguing our country.”
HOUSTON, TX
TVLine

James Caan, Star of The Godfather and NBC's Las Vegas, Dead at 82

Click here to read the full article. Veteran Hollywood actor James Caan, who had memorable roles in The Godfather and Misery, has passed away at the age of 82. The actor’s official Twitter account announced the news on Thursday: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” With a career that spanned seven decades, Caan started out with TV roles on The Untouchables, Naked City and Route...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Has a Massive New Project in the Works

Although he’s pretty busy preparing for the 20th season of “NCIS,” Wilmer Valderrama just scored a new project away from a film set. According to Deadline, Wilmer Valderrama is teaming up with former NBCUniversal executive John Pollak to launch Allied Management Group. The new organization focuses on partnering with, collaborating, and representing new and existing Latino voices. It will be across both traditional and digital media. Clients now include Tuti Poor, who is the showrunner of CNN’s “Searching For Mexico with Eva Longoria”; And “L Word” writer Maria Renee Prudencio.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Deadline

What To Expect At The Next January 6 Hearing: Witnesses, Schedule & Focus For Primetime Telecast – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with confirmation of next hearing: The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will next convene on Thursday, July 21, according to two of its memebers. The hearing will be held in primetime, which will make it only the second of the group’s eight public gatherings to be scheduled in the evening hours. The first primetime hearing — which was also the panel’s first public meeting — attracted 20 million viewers across the 12 networks who carried it. The prospect of another primetime presentation hints that the committee...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Lands Major New Role in Apple TV Series

One former star of the wildly popular Netflix series Ozark is headed to another streaming platform, taking a role in the upcoming Apple TV + series, The Big Cigar. Joining the all-star lineup already set to star in the series is Marc Menchaca. TV fans know Menchaca well as Russ Langmore, the uncle of Julia Garner’s Ozark character, Ruth Langmore.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Palisades Media, Agency That Counts Netflix Among Top Clients, Abruptly Closes Its Doors

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Palisades Media Group, a multi-faceted agency based in Santa Monica and known in entertainment circles for its marketing work on behalf of Netflix, has abruptly closed after 26 years in business. According to multiple sources, agency employees came to work Friday and an email was sent out early in the morning informing them that all offices of the company would be closing, effective immediately. Staffers are being paid through today and are getting one-third of their accrued vacation pay, a person close to the situation said, with no severance or extended health insurance...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Us Weekly

Kylie Jenner Jokingly Slams Travis Scott’s Photography Skills: ‘There’s Smoke in All’ of Them

Kylie Jenner shared some thoughts on Travis Scott‘s photography skills after their latest date night — and it seems like his Instagram boyfriend technique needs some work. “Not me looking back at all these pics trav took of me and there’s smoke in all them 🙄🙄🙄🤣💨,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 11, alongside several snaps from the couple’s outing one evening prior.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Deadline

Adorable Canadian Preschool Series ‘Mittens & Pants’ Snapped Up By Sky UK As Thunderbird Takes Global Media Rights

Adorable Canadian preschool series Mittens & Pants has been snapped up by Sky UK, with Thunderbird Distribution taking global media and consumer products rights. The CBC Kids live action series follows best friends Mitten the kitten and Pants the puppy as they head out on adventures in their hometown of Kibble Corners, while celebrating the joys of having friends who are different.
WORLD
Deadline

Deadline

102K+
Followers
32K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy