Walt Disney Television Alternative Inks Development Deal With Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Media

Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil OBB Media/Youtube

EXCLUSIVE: Walt Disney Television Alternative, the Mouse House’s unscripted production unit, has struck a development deal with OBB Media, the company run by Justin Bieber: Seasons director and exec producer Michael D. Ratner.

It comes as the Disney division, which is led by Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, has been ramping up business over the last twelve months and recently hired a trio of VPs.

The multi-year development deal, which is non-exclusive, will focus on creating documentaries, docu-series, original specials and unscripted formats across Disney platforms.

Ratner and OBB Media will look to develop series that cater to Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

As part of this deal, Ratner will also serve as a producer across a selection of primetime specials.

OBB Media, which launched in 2016, is behind series such as YouTube’s Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, The Game Plan with Shaquille O’Neal on TNT, concert film Justin Bieber: Our World for Amazon Studios and Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls.

“Michael is behind some of the most exciting programming that tells the stories of some of the biggest names in the world, from music to sports and everything in between,” said Mills. “His ability to connect with top talent, connect with millions of viewers through their narratives, and create a space for people to tell their stories, makes him an invaluable partner. We are excited to collaborate with him to create incredible content as we expand our slate at Walt Disney Television Alternative.”

“Disney is the embodiment of a creative home, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with Rob and his incredible team on creating and exploring truly authentic, unique and inspired stories. I’m grateful for their partnership and support to help us maintain OBB’s voice and vision for each project,” added Ratner.

Ratner and OBB Media are repped by CAA and Yorn Levine Barnes.