Channing Tatum, Greg Berlanti Joining Scarlett Johansson for Apple’s ‘Project Artemis’

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Channing Tatum and Greg Berlanti are coming on board to respectively star and direct Project Artemis , Apple Studios’ big-budget play that already has Scarlett Johansson starring.

Tatum is in negotiations while Berlanti has closed his deal in a moves that shore up the high-flying project that had been brought back to Earth by two big departures.

Jason Bateman was to direct the feature but left in early June due to creative differences. The director search and Berlanti’s availability rejigged the schedule, which then forced Chris Evans, who was originally on board to star alongside Johansson, to bow out due to scheduling conflicts. Evans is due to next start shooting drug drama Pain Hustlers for Netflix.

Rose Gilroy wrote the script for the project, the logline details of which are being kept secret although it is described as a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the 1968 Apollo 11 moon launch.

Johansson will serve as producer under her These Pictures banner. Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn will produce alongside Johansson for These Pictures. Apple Studios is also acting as producer.

For Tatum, this is his first deal since coming off the surprise hit The Lost City, Paramount’s romantic adventure movie that also starred Sandra Bullock and grossed over $105 million domestically. Tatum had back-to-back hits this year as he earlier starred in and directed MGM’s comedic drama Dog , which barked up over $60 million domestically.

For Berlanti, Artemis marks a big jump in his career as director. Berlanti is known as one of Hollywood’s biggest showrunners and TV producers, overseeing an entire DC universe of shows such as Arrow, The Flash and Doom Patrol, as well as dramas and thrillers ranging from The Flight Attendant to Riverdale . His directing entries have consisted of modest-budgeted dramas The Broken Hearts Club, Life as We Know It and the beloved 2018 YA movie, Love, Simon . The $100 million-plus budget and scale of Artemis could prove a great showcase for him.

Tatum is repped by CAA and Jacobson Teller. Berlanti is repped by WME and Felker Toczek.

