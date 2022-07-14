Another Knoxville officer charged in separate DUI case, and his passenger was another cop

The Knoxville Police Department announced that a second police officer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Thursday morning, this time in Pigeon Forge.

Officer John Morris was arrested after he was stopped for speeding while off-duty and in a personal vehicle around 3:15 a.m. Another off-duty officer, whom KPD did not name, was a passenger in the vehicle but was not arrested.

Earlier Thursday, KPD announced officer Adam Parnell was arrested just after midnight by the Jefferson City Police after a traffic stop and charged with DUI.

Chief Paul Noel, who is known for his advocacy for transparency in policing and accountability among officers, was not pleased.

In other news:Knoxville police officer charged with driving under the influence, investigation pending

More from Tyler Whetstone:He's running for sheriff, and this former Tennessee deputy has a history of making racist remarks

“Quite frankly, I am furious and at a loss for words,” he said in a statement. “The alleged actions of these officers run in complete opposition to our mission and values as a department. Effective immediately, we are suspending the police powers for both officers and they will be reassigned from the Patrol Division to an administrative assignment as we continue to gather information. We will work swiftly to comprehensively and definitively handle this matter.”

Morris has been with the department since March 2021 and was currently assigned to patrol. Like Parnell, he has been reassigned to desk duty while the Internal Affairs Unit conducts an investigation.