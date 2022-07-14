Alert Center: Gov. Hochul pledges funding to combat gun violence
News 12's Noëlle Lilley is in the Alert Center taking a look at Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to tackle gun violence in the state.
News 12's Noëlle Lilley is in the Alert Center taking a look at Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to tackle gun violence in the state.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0