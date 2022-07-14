ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady reveals he doesn't speak to Trump anymore

Tom Brady and Donald Trump's friendship has always been a confusing one, but Brady is setting the record straight - the two do not speak anymore.

In an interview with Variety, Brady, 44, revealed he has not spoken to the former president in "a lot of years".

Before Trump took hold of the White House in 2016, Brady would play golf with him. Speaking to Golf Digest in 2015, Brady told them "he doesn't lose" when asked who wins more often in a round.

Combined with the infamous moment a 'Make America Great Again' hat was spotted in his locker after a game, the media often assumed the two were buddies. But Brady rejected that narrative too.

"I think they just mischaracterized a lot," Brady said. "I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either."

The media has often speculated often about Brady's political views especially since Trump has spoken highly of Brady going as far to call him a "great friend" over the years.

"My personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody," Brady added in the Variety interview. "I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t."

Regarding his wife, retired supermodel Gisele Bündchen, Brady says just like any other couple there are things the two agree and disagree on.

Bündchen has been a bit more outspoke in her views of Trump. The former supermodel responded to a fan on social media indicating she and Brady were not voting for Trump in the 2016 election, and she shared posts seemingly in opposition to Trump's strict immigration bans. .

"There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t," Brady said. "I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone."

The former Patriots quarterback announced his retirement from football in February only to change his mind in March.

