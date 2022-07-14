ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston man to serve 3 years for setting Providence police car on fire during 2020 riot

By Katie Mulvaney, The Providence Journal
PROVIDENCE — Emphasizing the vital role peaceful protests have played in shaping the nation, a federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Cranston man to three years in prison for torching a Providence police cruiser during demonstrations in June 2020 .

“Peaceful protest is a fundamental cornerstone of our democracy,” U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy said in sentencing 32-year-old Nicholas Scaglione.

“There’s a difference between protest and riot … The difference between protest and riot is violence,” McElroy continued.

The judge faulted Scaglione for undermining the message of what had been a peaceful protest of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis by setting the Providence police cruiser ablaze.

McElroy delivered a sentence that fell between the 30 months behind bars sought by Scaglione’s defense lawyer, William Dimitri, and the 46-month term requested by the prosecution.

Hundreds of people were in Providence June 2, 2020, to protest police misconduct in the aftermath of Floyd’s death under the knee of a white police officer. The gathering morphed into looting and violence.

Feds: Cranston man helped torch Providence cruiser during June riot

Scaglione urinated in the empty cruiser, stood on top of it and joined others in trying to flip it. In doing so, he hijacked what should have been a peaceful exercise of First Amendment rights, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Daly said.

Scaglione and another man, Luis Joel Sierra, then set the cruiser ablaze, burning it to a charred shell as more than 100 police officers looked on, unable to safely intervene, Daly said.

Authorities accuse Sierra of pouring lighter fluid into the cruiser and igniting it as it sat in front of Providence Place mall. Video images show crowds cheering as the cruiser went up in flames.

Scaglione then tossed accelerant inside the car as it burned, Daly said.

Scaglione agreed to plead guilty in March to a single count of conspiracy to commit arson for contributing to the blaze, a charge that carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

He was initially charged with attempted malicious destruction of a vehicle by fire, an offense that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

The parties reached a new deal that spared him from serving a mandatory five years after McElroy said she planned to refer Scaglione to the U.S. Probation Office for an evaluation for the deferred sentencing program, an alternative to incarceration for defendants.

The government strenuously objected and ultimately agreed to instead charge Scaglione with conspiracy to commit arson and recommend a sentence of 30 to 46 months in prison.

McElroy ordered Scaglione to pay $52,166 in restitution to the Providence Police Department and undergo mental-health treatment and drug testing. He is to surrender Sept. 14, after his two sons have returned to school, McElroy said.

Scaglione, whom Dimitri credited as a “good kid,” addressed the court, describing his actions as the “biggest mistake” of his life.

“It will follow me from this day forward,” he said. He regretted that his crimes affected not just him, but his loved ones.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond in August 2021 recommended that Sierra, who still faces a count of attempted malicious destruction of a vehicle by fire, be found incompetent to stand trial due to “a mental disease or defect” that leaves him unable to understand and participate in his defense.

Almond ordered that Sierra be committed to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons hospital for treatment.

Sierra, 36, was released July 8 from the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, a federal prison facility for male inmates with medical needs, records show. He has pleaded not guilty.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Cranston man to serve 3 years for setting Providence police car on fire during 2020 riot

