Padres pregame: Kim leading off, Mazara earning ABs against lefties

Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim warms up for the team’s baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

After snapping a 10-game skid at Coors Field, Padres have lost two in a row in Denver heading into series finale

The Padres snapped a 10-game skid at Coors Field on Monday. Now they’ve lost two more in a row in Denver and 16 of 25 overall, falling 8½ games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and three games behind the Braves in the race for the No. 4 seed heading into Thursday’s series finale.

First pitch is at 12:10 p.m.

With Jurickson Profar on the concussion list for at least another day, the Padres will turn to Ha-Seong Kim in the leadoff role. Kim is 4-for-10 with two doubles and three walks in three starts atop the order since Profar went down.

Kim will be followed by second baseman Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado, who is back in the field at third base.

Catcher Jorge Alfaro will bat clean-up, followed by first baseman Eric Hosmer, designated hitter Luke Voit, right fielder Nomar Mazara, left fielder Esteury Ruiz and center fielder Trent Grisham.

Mazara had been starting strictly against right-handed pitching, but he’s hitting .327/.382/.446 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 33 games in earning his way into the lineup against lefties.

Mazara is hitting .400/.438/.467 in 16 plate appearances against lefties this year.

This is his second start this year against a left-hander.

The 23-year- Ruiz is starting a third straight game since his call-up. He is 3-for-8 with a triple and an RBI.

Before the game, the Rockies activated Kris Bryant from the paternity list. Both he and first baseman C.J. Cron, who has been nursing a wrist injury, are in the lineup.

Thursday’s pitching matchup

Padres LHP Blake Snell (1-5, 4.66 ERA)

He won for the first time last week — and the Padres won one of his starts for the first time this year — as Snell struck out 11 over six innings of one-run ball. He has a 6.50 ERA in four starts at Coors Field, including allowing five runs in 4 2/3 innings there earlier this year.

Here is how Snell has fared in his career against current Rockies:

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (4-7, 4.70 ERA)

He’s won both of his starts this year against the Padres, allowing six runs in 13 innings. Freeland is 5-5 with a 3.99 ERA in 17 appearances (15 starts) against the Padres, but posted a 5.52 ERA in three head-to-head meetings last year.

Here is how Freeland has fared against current Padres: