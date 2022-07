TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday night, three reports came in to Tyler police about a suspicious vehicle on Broadway in Tyler. One woman reported that a black BMW parked close to hers in the 5200 block of Broadway. She went to her vehicle and asked the men to move their car so she could leave. She said when she left, she noticed strange noises coming from her car. She found that her catalytic converter had been partially removed from her vehicle.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO