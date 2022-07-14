Vikings OC Wes Phillips' football blood runs deep

Wes Phillips is the new Vikings coordinator following a stint as Rams tight ends coach. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who has been coaching football for nearly two decades, knows more about football than most. He grew up in one of the more famous football families, which is why he should succeed coaching Minnesota's offense in 2022. He is the son of former head coach Wade Phillips and also the grandson of former head coach Bum Phillips.

Wade Phillips started coaching in 1969 with the University of Houston, and his last stint came in 2019 with the Los Angeles Rams. He has 43 years of coaching experience in the NFL alone. The Texas native is known for being one of the brighter defensive minds in the league over his time. The 75-year old has been the defensive coordinator in Houston (Oilers and Texans), New Orleans, Philadelphia, Denver (twice), Buffalo, Atlanta, San Diego and Los Angeles (Rams). He helped guide the 2015 Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl victory as their defensive coordinator. That season, Phillips was also named the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. He has also been the head coach for the Saints, Broncos, Bills, Falcons, Cowboys and Texans. It's safe to say that Wes Phillips learned a whole lot from his father alone.

His grandfather, Bum Phillips, coached at all three levels during his career. The late, great member of the Titans Ring of Honor started coaching in 1951 with Nederland High School and finished in 1985 with the Saints. He also had a defensive background as he held the role of defensive coordinator for the colleges of Houston and SMU and in the NFL with the Chargers and Oilers.

Wes Phillips knows what it takes to be successful in the NFL. He learned it all from his father and grandfather. Heading into 2022 with the Vikings, which is his fourth stop in the NFL, the UTEP alum will look to guide a talented offense, headed by quarterback Kirk Cousins, with plenty of Pro Bowlers towards the playoffs. He has held offensive assistant roles in Dallas, Washington and Los Angeles. But now, he currently holds the highest title he has ever had as offensive coordinator. Like his father and grandfather, he is looking at a very successful coaching career.