After teasing fans about an impending release at a few European tour dates, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have finally shared a new collaboration album, 18. The album is just the latest tandem effort from the rockstar and the actor, as they have shared the stage on numerous occasions, pumping out covers of classic tunes left and right. The new album keeps their cover-streak alive while mixing in a few Depp originals.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO