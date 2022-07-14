House fire near Lindale likely caused by lightning strike, officials say

LINDALE, Texas ( KETK ) – A fire broke out at a Lindale area home Thursday morning.

Officials on the scene said the fire was consistent with a lightning strike and the home is considered a total loss. Two people and one dog who lived in the home were not injured.

The home is located on the 21000 block of CR 4106 and the fire is now extinguished.

