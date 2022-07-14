House fire near Lindale likely caused by lightning strike, officials say
LINDALE, Texas ( KETK ) – A fire broke out at a Lindale area home Thursday morning.VIDEO: Oil tanker fire in Van Zandt County started by lightning strike
Officials on the scene said the fire was consistent with a lightning strike and the home is considered a total loss. Two people and one dog who lived in the home were not injured.Stormy weather leaves more than 13,000 without power
The home is located on the 21000 block of CR 4106 and the fire is now extinguished.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
