Lindale, TX

House fire near Lindale likely caused by lightning strike, officials say

By Sharon Raissi
 4 days ago

LINDALE, Texas ( KETK ) – A fire broke out at a Lindale area home Thursday morning.

VIDEO: Oil tanker fire in Van Zandt County started by lightning strike

Officials on the scene said the fire was consistent with a lightning strike and the home is considered a total loss. Two people and one dog who lived in the home were not injured.

Stormy weather leaves more than 13,000 without power

The home is located on the 21000 block of CR 4106 and the fire is now extinguished.

KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas car chase leads to crash, arrest

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after leading East Texas law enforcement on car chase on Friday, authorities said. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call to assist with the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. The Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office was the...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 firefighters hospitalized after Wood County structure fire

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A fire in Wood County has left two fireman hospitalized with heat related issues after three structures caught fire. Officials said they do not know how many acres were burned, but that the fire started after a cigarette was thrown out a window. “This is what happens after you throw […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Two wildfires started by illegal burning in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews responded to three fires in Rusk County that officials believe were caused by illegal burning, two of which resulted in “out of control wildfires.” Wednesday afternoon, the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly to a fire on FM 1716, near Lee’s Creek Grocery and Grill, according to Rusk County […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

