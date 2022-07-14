ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The Tara Show: Uvalde footage leak shows 'grown men acting like fat little children'

By Audacy Staff
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqYiz_0gfkWlv300

As footage from hallway security cameras at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., from the day of the tragic mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead has begun to leak to the public, a new wave of condemnation has begun to rain down on the city's police force.

Conservative talk radio host Tara Servatius is no exception. Having seen the footage herself, she has nothing but contempt for the complacency of the police while a shooter was actively murdering children just down the hall from them.

"There's something wrong in Uvalde," she said. "I mean wrong on a level that the Uvalde police chief needs to be put under oath... wrong on a level that the police chief's finances need to be scrutinized just so we can be sure there's not a horrific explanation for what he did there."

Servatius goes on to contemplate why the police didn't want the video to be seen even though it most of their lack of action has already been made known.

"To see the visual of that is embarrasing, right?" she posited. "Grown men acting like fat little children... lazy fat slob little children while children are being murdered right in front of them. I just have absolute disdain for them."

You can hear more of Tara's thoughts on the video on her Battleground America podcast below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Graphic Content Warning: Hallway footage obtained in Uvalde school shooting | KVUE

KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski obtained hallway footage from the Uvalde school shooting. In this footage, you can see the school shooter crash his truck, a student who witnesses the shooter walking through the hallways, and multiple law enforcement officers taking fire. KVUE and the Statesman are releasing footage to help bring clarity to the community. Parts of the video have been edited and censored out of respect for the families. Viewer discretion is advised.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Battleground America
KSAT 12

Remains found in Bandera identified as missing woman, report says

Skeletal remains found in Bandera have been identified as a woman who disappeared last month, according to the Bandera Bulletin. Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King told the newspaper this week that the remains belonged to Brittany McMahon, 33. Her cause of death is pending results from an autopsy. McMahon...
BANDERA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Father of student killed in Uvalde calls surveillance videos ‘frustrating,’ wants officers to be fired

A father of a student killed in the attack on Robb Elementary School says there is “no excuse” for police inaction seen in hallway surveillance videos released this week. In an interview with CNN, Vincent Salazar, the dad of 11-year-old Layla Marie Salazar, called for law enforcement officers to be fired because they simply “didn’t do their jobs.”
UVALDE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Uvalde: Cops Blow It At Least 3 Times

The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center released a report outlining three missed opportunities to potentially prevent the Uvalde school shooter on May 24 from killing 19 students and two teachers. The report was based on an hour-long incident briefing held on June 1 for ALERRT staff and...
UVALDE, TX
iheart.com

Texas Governor Shares Why Leaked Uvalde Footage Was So 'Shocking'

Footage from inside Robb Elementary School during the tragic shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead was leaked on Tuesday (July 12) by two local news outlets — KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman. Earlier this week, top cop in Texas Steven McCraw decried the video's release, saying...
TEXAS STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Uvalde report: 376 officers but ‘egregiously poor’ decisions

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning investigative report released Sunday.
UVALDE, TX
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy