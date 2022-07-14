The Tara Show: Uvalde footage leak shows 'grown men acting like fat little children'

As footage from hallway security cameras at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., from the day of the tragic mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead has begun to leak to the public, a new wave of condemnation has begun to rain down on the city's police force.

Conservative talk radio host Tara Servatius is no exception. Having seen the footage herself, she has nothing but contempt for the complacency of the police while a shooter was actively murdering children just down the hall from them.

"There's something wrong in Uvalde," she said. "I mean wrong on a level that the Uvalde police chief needs to be put under oath... wrong on a level that the police chief's finances need to be scrutinized just so we can be sure there's not a horrific explanation for what he did there."

Servatius goes on to contemplate why the police didn't want the video to be seen even though it most of their lack of action has already been made known.

"To see the visual of that is embarrasing, right?" she posited. "Grown men acting like fat little children... lazy fat slob little children while children are being murdered right in front of them. I just have absolute disdain for them."

You can hear more of Tara's thoughts on the video on her Battleground America podcast below.