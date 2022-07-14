Bodies of migrants who died in Texas trailer come to Mexico

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The gunman who attacked the high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 returned to court Monday for the penalty phase of his case in which a jury will decide whether he is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He is contesting only his sentence. It is the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to go before a jury. A seven-man, five-woman panel, backed up by 10 alternates, will hear the case, which is expected to last about four months. The trial was supposed to begin in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and legal fights. Lead prosecutor Mike Satz highlighted Cruz’s brutality as he stalked a three-story classroom building and fired his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle down hallways and into classrooms. Cruz sometimes walked back to wounded victims and killed them with a second volley of shots.

