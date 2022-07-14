ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Festival celebrates African culture in the D

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for music in the air, colorful art, fashion and fabulous food during Detroit’s largest celebration of African culture. The Wright’s African World Festival returns this weekend for the 39th year. Festival Director Njia Kai said the...

www.clickondetroit.com

MetroTimes

What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo returned to Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace on Saturday. The first and original traveling oddities expo brought in dozens of vendors and artists and hundreds of fans of the weird, unusual, and macabre. There was something for everyone, including taxidermied animals, original art, a live freak show, the Museum of Marvelous Mutations, and a first chance at purchasing tickets to the return of Theatre Bizarre.
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Win 4 tickets to Ain’t Too Proud at Detroit Opera House Aug. 9-28

Ain’t Too Proud is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Enjoy this summer nature walk in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Community members are invited to attend a summer nature walk in the Buttonbush Nature Area on July 31 from 1-2 p.m. The walk is part of a monthly event series led by the city’s Natural Area Preservation and the Ann Arbor District Library. The shrub...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Help Wanted: Ann Arbor Street Art Fair seeks volunteers

ANN ARBOR – Get a behind-the-scenes look at Art Fair this year while volunteering. Spots are still open for community members to help out at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, happening between July 21-23. As part of the Ann Arbor Art Fair, a collective of three separate fairs,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shinola designs watch inspired by 98th Bayview Yacht Club Mackinac Race

DETROIT – The Detroit luxurious brand has released a watch inspired by the Bayview Yacht Club Mackinac Race that is taking place this weekend. The Mackinac Yacht Watch Automatic has a 40mm square stainless-steel body with a showcase back. The face of the watch is a canary yellow with orange and red details and a three-tone blue yacht timer. There is also a regatta timer, which is used for competitive recreational sailing. The band matches the face of the watch.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Beacon Park celebrating 5 years in Downtown Detroit with free events

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Five years ago, Beacon Park opened in Downtown Detroit. The space provides a place for people to gather and enjoy the city, and events are frequently held at the park. From July 22-24, the park will celebrate its anniversary with free activities. Friday, July 22: 12-6...
DETROIT, MI
Kierra Sheard
ClickOnDetroit.com

How Ricky Nelson’s jacket ended up in window of Downriver burger joint

Wyandotte’s main drag has a little bit of everything. That includes the popular hamburger joint Joe’s Hamburgers. The décor inside is eclectic, to say the least. A look around will reveal movie posters, some art work and a few pictures of Joe, and it’s accompanied by the sound of sizzling burgers and onions on the grill.
WYANDOTTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ferndale splash pad opening with circus-themed celebration this weekend

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ferndale's new splash pad opens this weekend!. Celebrate at a circus-themed grand opening Saturday from 10:45 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be acrobats, fire performers, and a DJ, as well as free food, cotton candy, and popsicles. Find more things to do here. The...
FERNDALE, MI
hourdetroit.com

11 Things to Do This Weekend (July 15-17)

Detroiters will have two opportunities to see Grammy and Emmy Award-nominated comedian Kevin Hart live this when his Reality Check tour stops at Little Caesars Arena. Expect tickets to go fast — Hart’s last stand-up tour sold out at more than 100 arenas around the world. $59.50+. July 14 and 15. Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313presents.com.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 5 Rankings as of July 18

Have you been wondering how your favorite business is doing in Vote 4 the Best?. Well below, we’ve listed the current Top 5 leaders in a few categories! You only have until Sunday, July 24th, to help your favorites take the lead. The race is close in a lot...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ain’t Too Proud Official Contest Rules

· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by [WDIV] (“Station”) and [Broadway In Detroit] (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

It’s the perfect time to enjoy seasonal dishes

Summer means flip flops and sunshine, but it’s also a great time to make the most of dining on seasonal dishes. You can utilize fruits that are at their high peak in the season. The Continental at Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores is one local restaurant that features...
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Highland Park High Class of 1972 to Hold 50th Reunion Celebration in August

Yvette Woodruff, left an HPHS alumna and reunion organizer, graduated from Highland Park High School in 1972. Anita George, right, Highland Park High School alumnae, and chair of the upcoming Class of 1972 school reunion. Fifty years ago the average yearly income was $9,697, U.S. President Richard Nixon was in...
Detroit News

Pizza Cat opens Monday in Greektown with limited pizzas for $3.13

Greektown’s newest restaurant is casual and fun Pizza Cat. Officially opening Monday where the bar and arcade Ready Player One was, Pizza Cat will offer small pizzas for $3.13 starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The lunchtime offer runs through 3:13 p.m. Born in Toledo, the Pizza Cat brand specializes...
DETROIT, MI

