MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Police have charged a Mount Vernon woman with arson following two separate fires on Thursday. The first fire happened at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in the area of Second and Wood streets and the second fire happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the East 5th Street area according to the Mount Vernon Police Department.

MOUNT VERNON, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO