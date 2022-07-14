ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

‘Feel bad’: Police, community search for answers after finding abandoned baby

yaktrinews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Police are still looking for answers after finding an abandoned baby at an apartment complex. An alert neighbor called 911 on June 30 about the baby Coeur d’Alene police say was wrapped in a towel and left in a stroller at an apartment complex on West Hanley...

www.yaktrinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Fatal shooting Sunday morning near House of Charity

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is a dead and another person is injured after a shooting near House of Charity in downtown Spokane. On Sunday, July 17, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting call near the intersection of State St. and Pacific Ave. at around 8:30 a.m. According...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane police looking for suspect in fatal Sunday morning shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday morning. One person was killed and another was injured, according to SPD. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, SPD responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of State Street and Pacific...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

ISP investigating three-vehicle crash near Blanchard, Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred just before 5:49 p.m. on July 17th, 2022, in Bonner County, Idaho. The crash occurred on State Highway 41 near milepost 31, just north of Blanchard, Idaho. A 56-year old female, from Spirit Lake, Idaho, was driving a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon with two male passengers, southbound on State Highway 41, when she went left of center and entered the southbound lane of travel. A 75-year old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a silver 2019 Ford Escape, northbound on State Highway 41 with one female passenger. A 44-year old female, from Spokane, Washington, was traveling northbound in a black 2017 Jaguar car. The GMC Yukon side-swiped the Ford Escape before hitting the Jaguar head-on. The driver of the GMC and all occupants were not wearing seatbelts. They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the Ford Escape and the Jaguar were wearing seatbelts and had non-life threatening injuries. State Highway 41 was blocked for approximately 2.5-hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Crime & Safety
KREM

One person pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River Sunday afternoon

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man was pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River by rescue crews, Sunday afternoon. He was a part of a group of three tubers in the river. The tube flipped and two people managed to get themselves to the river bank, according to the Spokane Fire Department. One man went under water and had to be pulled to shore.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man in critical condition after rescue from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department (SFD) conducted a water rescue after a group of people were reported to be screaming for help in the Spokane River off of north Greene Rd. near Spokane Community College Sunday afternoon. The shouting alerted passersby, and SFD was able to respond to...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Coeur
KHQ Right Now

Firefighters respond to Newman Lake brushfire

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - A brushfire off of North Idaho Rd. and Trent Ave. near Newman Lake was reported on Saturday, July 16, at around 5:30 p.m. Smoke could be seen rising from a hayfield in the area. Spokane County Fire District 13 and nearby personnel responded to the fire,...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KREM2

Body found near Fish Lake Trailhead in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating after a body was found near the Fish Lake Trailhead. It is not clear if the man's death was natural or a result of a homicide. Detectives spent several hours on the scene Thursday night collecting evidence. A forensics team was also...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Save it for somebody else who’s stupid’: Spokane judge admonishes kidnapping suspect who claims to be sovereign citizen

SPOKANE, Wash – A man from Stevens County who says he’s the chief justice of an independent nation state faces kidnapping charges in Spokane. As he tried to assert this information in court this week, Spokane County Court Commissioner John Stine told him, “Sir, I don’t want to hear any of your constitutionalist crap. Save it for somebody else who’s stupid and believes in that.”
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Upset neighbors battle city and county on traffic measures

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A neighborhood in Spokane Valley is battling the city and county on traffic calming measures after 3 new home development projects increased traffic in the area. Coleman Road used to end right at the county line. But as the county extended the road to build...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

CDA Police, Versailles Drive homicide was 'intentional'

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police are now investigating a homicide that occurred on the 2500 block of W. Versailles Drive in Coeur d’Alene. The report came in at around 4 p.m. on Monday. Police identified the male as 61-year-old Andrew Brake of Coeur d’Alene.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Driver dead after road rage shooting on eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A road rage shooting has led to the death of a driver on eastbound I-90 near Thor. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Spokane police, the incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. At least two cars were involved. One of the cars fired a gun at the driver in the opposite car. That driver was hit and exited at the eastbound I-90 off ramp on Sprague Ave. before crashing through a fence. Police pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The Snake

81-year-old Idaho Man Dies in Hospital after Motorcycle Crash

WORLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Post Falls man died in the hospital days after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Worley. Idaho State Police said the Post Falls man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle had been in a crash with a three-wheeled motorcycle on July 9, on U.S. Highway 95. The 85-year-old driver of the three-wheeled cycle was taken to an area hospital as well. Both riders had been wearing helmets. The Kootenai County Coroner is working on notifying next of kin. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
WORLEY, ID
KXLY

Kidnapping suspect claims to be sovereign citizen

Child abuse, kidnapping, fake lawyers and firing squads. Only 4 News Now shows you the bizarre courtroom drama and where a Spokane judge drew the line. Watch the exclusive story tonight at 6. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy