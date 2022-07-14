ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Netflix and Microsoft Will Team Up on a Cheaper, Ad-Supported Option

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqfXc_0gfkVCFx00

Netflix may be trying to lure subscribers back.

On Wednesday, the streaming service announced it is teaming up with Microsoft for a cheaper, ad-powered subscription option.

Mark Weinstein, a privacy advocate and founder of MeWe, a social media company, told Entrepreneur that, with this new agreement, Microsoft will essentially power the "background technology" used to bring ads to Netflix.

"This is a big contract, this is a big deal," Weinstein said. "For the consumer, this looks to be a very good choice that Netflix made, in the interest in both of a good profitable partnership for both companies but also better, more granulated privacy protections."

For years, Netflix leadership insisted the company would not bring ads to the platform. In a January 2020 earnings call, for example, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said there was no "easy money" in advertising and there is plenty of existing competition, according to TechCrunch.

"We've got a much simpler business model, which is just focused on streaming and customer pleasure," he said, per the outlet.

Netflix kept the content wheel churning by raising prices, Insider noted. But things shifted when Netflix reported a subscriber loss in April of 200,000 accounts in its Q1 2022 report.

The company's next earnings call is Tuesday, and it previously said it will estimates it will lose 2 million subscribers in Q2. The company's stock was trading at nearly $600 a share in January and is down to $175 as of Thursday morning— it has also laid off staff.

Research indicates consumers are likely interested in ad-supported, cheaper options and that Netflix is leaving money on the table without one — especially as consumers are squeezed by inflation and competitors proliferate.

Netflix had been looking at different candidates to support its ads business (Google, Comcast) but Microsoft stood out because it does not own a streaming competitor, CNBC reported.

"Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members," Netflix's Greg Peters, chief operating officer and chief product officer said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
Motley Fool

Can Amazon's Prime Video Finally Convince Consumers to Cut the Cord?

Cable and satellite subscriptions are dropping at a record rate. Prime Video has the second-biggest market share among streaming services. The company has added unique services to directly replace cable channels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
NFL
TheStreet

Netflix Makes an Important Technology Choice

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report is working to develop an ad-supported service to help offset its slowing subscription business. The company made the announcement earlier this year after a big earnings disappointment hit shares hard. But the company has to set up the technology for an ad-based service...
BUSINESS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Gold’ on Hulu, a Survivalist Saga in Which Zac Efron Rots Away In Front of Our Very Eyes

Nothing screams “filmed during COVID” like Gold (now on Hulu), a survival thriller shot in Australia that puts Zac Efron in the desert all by himself, making him dirtier and uglier as he endures the harsh elements. Which is funny, because Efron is a noted Handsome Man, and also disgusting, because there are stretches of the movie where we’re perilously close to watching the poor guy’s skin blister in the sun in real time. Also funny is how this grim, grim movie is a production of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, even though it felt more like sulfuric acid...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Media Company#Mewe
Daily Mail

Google is latest tech firm to put a 'go slow' on new hires as CEO sends all workers memo saying firm will need to work with 'greater urgency and sharper focus': Comes after similar staff shake ups at Meta, Twitter and Netflix

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, the latest company to make such a move as decades-high inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis pressure businesses. The announcement aligns Google with other major tech companies including Uber...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Is Getting Destroyed by Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

Even though it has done moderately well with critics, it looks like Netflix's new Resident Evil series isn't finding the same success with general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, saying that viewers simply don't like the show might be a bit of an understatement. Based on the early responses to the new live-action TV adaptation of Resident Evil, it might be one of the lowest-reviewed shows that Netflix has released in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinemablend

Good News, Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Finally Available On Streaming

Following the releases of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, Marvel Studios wrapped up its 2021 film run with Spider-Man: No Way Home, a co-production with Sony Pictures. The third of the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies saw the MCU’s incarnation of Peter Parker meeting characters from the prior Spider-Man film series, and was met with critical acclaim and commercial glory. Now over half a year after No Way Home premiered in theaters, the movie is finally available to stream.
MOVIES
Android Police

The Play Store is losing the permission overview for apps

Google recently launched the new Data Safety section on the Play Store. In it, app developers are required to explain what personal data and which permissions they use in order to provide their services. It looks like the company deems the Data Safety section a suitable replacement for the permission list of old. Play Store listings now show a shortcut to an app’s Data Safety section rather than the plain list of all permissions it can ask to get access to.
CELL PHONES
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy