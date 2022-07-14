ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Administrator: Voters must mail their own absentee ballots unless disabled

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters must place their own absentee ballots in the mail and can’t have someone do it for them, the state’s chief election administrator said Thursday.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe’s remarks come after the state Supreme Court issued a major decision Friday outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes . The justices ruled that only the voter can return an absentee ballot to local clerks in person.

The court didn’t clarify who can place absentee ballots in the mail, however. Wisconsin law mandates that voters must be the ones to place their ballots in the mail. Federal law, however, allows non-voters to place disabled people’s ballots in the mail.

The elections commission, which is comprised of three Republicans and three Democrats, couldn’t come to an agreement during a meeting Tuesday on what guidance to issue to clerks.

Wolfe was asked during a question-and-answer session with reporters Thursday what she would tell voters to reduce confusion over who can physically place ballots in mailboxes. Wolfe said voters should ask their local clerks for guidance but added that “right now, the voter is the one required to mail the ballot.”

She said election officials are worried about voter confusion but that it wouldn’t be “appropriate” for her to express any further thoughts beyond what the state Supreme Court said in its ruling.

Republicans have claimed that others mailing absentee ballots on voters’ behalf, a practice known as ballot harvesting, is rife with fraud, although there has been no evidence of that happening in Wisconsin.

Democrats and others argue that many voters, particularly the elderly and disabled, have difficulty returning their ballots without help.

A message left with Disability Rights Wisconsin, which works to protect disabled people’s rights, wasn’t immediately returned. A message left with The Arc Wisconsin, which advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, also wasn’t immediately returned.

Fundraising for candidates running for statewide offices in Wisconsin in 2022 outpaces 2018 races

MADISON, Wis. — Candidates running for statewide office in Wisconsin this fall have outpaced their fundraising numbers from four years ago, according to candidate financial reports covering the first six months of 2022 that were due Friday. Gov. Tony Evers’ campaign, which released numbers ahead of Friday’s deadline, said the incumbent Democrat raised $10.1 million in the first half of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Evers announces grants to build affordable housing

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will invest in projects to develop affordable housing across the state. Governor Evers announced a series of grants Monday worth over $32 million, meant to fund affordable multifamily housing projects statewide. The move is part of a plan originally announced in April. Evers had announced that $20 million of ARPA would be used for a grant...
MADISON, WI
Michels won’t rule out decertification if elected, despite it being impossible

The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump won’t rule out attempting to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the state, even though GOP legislative leaders and attorneys from both sides have dismissed the idea as impossible and unconstitutional. Tim Michels told WKOW-TV on Tuesday that he would “need to see the details” when asked if he would sign a bill to decertify the election. Michels’ refusal to rule out the idea came days after Trump renewed his call for decertification following a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal.
WISCONSIN STATE
A pregnancy, a phone call, a canceled appointment: A Wisconsin woman’s abortion journey after Roe’s overturn

MADISON, Wis. — A positive pregnancy test comes with strong emotions: excitement, fear, confusion. For 24-year-old Nicole in June, it was shock. “I couldn’t believe it. I probably took like three tests and then I also went to the doctor and got a blood test.” Nicole–whose real name is being concealed out of safety and privacy concerns–is starting grad school...
WISCONSIN STATE
