45-year-old man injured in Troy after getting pinned under woodchipper: police

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

TROY (WWJ) - An incident involving a woodchipper sent one man to the hospital Thursday after he became trapped under the machine, police confirmed.

Troy police told WDIV the man was injured on July 14 in an area near West Maple and Coolidge roads.

Police said two men were working on the machine with one of them was pinned underneath.

Fortunately, the woodchipper was not on or operating at the time of the incident, police added.

The victim, identified as a 45-year-old man, was transporting to a local hospital for treatment.

His condition at this time remains unknown.

