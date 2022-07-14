ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump says he’s made up his mind about 2024; timing of announcement is ‘big decision’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34yzY5_0gfkUode00

( The Hill ) — Former President Donald Trump says he has made a decision about running for the White House again in 2024.

The “big decision,” he told New York magazine in an interview published Thursday, is whether to announce before or after November’s midterm elections.

“Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision,” he said.

He added, “Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision.”

Trump said announcing before the midterms could come with an advantage, dissuading other potential candidates from launching their own campaigns.

“Let people know. I think a lot of people would not even run if I did that because, if you look at the polls, they don’t even register. Most of these people,” he said. “And I think that you would actually have a backlash against them if they ran. People want me to run.”

He also said wasn’t worried about other potential 2024 GOP candidates and that he didn’t consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely considered the top Republican contender should Trump not run, a rival.

Multiple sources told The Hill earlier this month that Trump and his allies have discussed making an announcement about his campaign status as early as this summer, and multiple news outlets reported that Trump was considering launching his campaign this month, possibly around the Fourth of July.

But some advisers pushed against an earlier announcement, with one source telling The Hill there is no rush because Trump remains popular and influential in the Republican Party.

One person knowledgeable about the discussions told New York magazine that Trump was prepared to announce his run on July 4, but allies like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) were opposed to the idea because it would cause him to take responsibility for the midterm elections in November.

In his interview, Trump denied considering a July 4 announcement.

“I never said I was going to. That was just fake news. Somebody said that I was going to,” he said. “I don’t think it was any of our people.”

Jan. 6 panel changed script for star witness — at a steep cost

A Republican strategist told The Hill that Trump announcing sooner would be beneficial for the former president but harmful for the party because it would support Democrats’ arguments tying the party to Trump.

Trump may also be motivated to make his announcement on the earlier side to reinforce his argument that the work of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection is politically motivated.

The committee has held a series of public hearings over the past month and is expected to release a final report on its findings later this year.

Some committee members have discussed the possibility of recommending charges against Trump for his actions leading up to and during the riot.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that two advisers said Trump is looking at announcing in September, and one source said there is a 70 percent chance Trump announces before the midterms.

The Post reported that Trump has begun meeting with top donors to discuss the 2024 election, and his team has instructed others to have an online infrastructure ready if he announces soon.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Trump well ahead of his potential GOP challengers , averaging 53 percent of the vote, followed by DeSantis with 20.5 percent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

11-year-old who drowned in Raccoon River has been identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has released the identity of the 11-year-old girl who drowned in the Raccoon River earlier this week. Diamond Mathis was on an inflatable raft with two other children on the river. According to witness statements to law enforcement, Mathis got off the raft, went under water, […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

West Des Moines bank robbed at gunpoint

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — West Des Moines Police are working to find a suspect in the armed robbery of a bank on Wednesday morning. The robbery happened just before Noon at First Class Credit Union at 2501 Westown Parkway. Police say the suspect, wearing a mask and armed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CNN

How is Donald Trump reacting to January 6 hearings?

According to sources, former President Donald Trump is “always watching” the January 6 committee hearings. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports how he is reacting to the hearings and the current state of his relationship with long time adviser, Roger Stone, since the January 6 attack.
POTUS
MSNBC

GOP reps who sought Trump pardons have some explaining to do

Two weeks ago, when the Jan. 6 committee kicked off a series of hearings with a prime-time presentation, Rep. Liz Cheney raised a highly provocative claim: Multiple House Republicans sought presidential pardons “for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.”. The vice chair of the bipartisan panel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#Gop#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
WHO 13

Body of missing 11-year-old pulled from Raccoon River

DES MOINES, IOWA — The body of an 11-year-old girl who disappeared in the Raccoon River earlier this week has been recovered, nearly 48 hours after she was last seen. Police say the girl was playing on an inflatable raft in the river on Wednesday evening when she went under water and didn’t resurface. The […]
CBS News

New revelations about former President Trump's behavior on January 6

New information about former President Donald Trump's behavior and actions on January 6 were revealed during the House select committee's surprise hearing Tuesday. Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that Trump knew some of his supporters were armed during his rally and wanted to relax security. CBS News' Naomi Ruchim joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump’s legal peril: Giuliani subpoenaed as new Jan. 6 witnesses speak out after coup bombshells

Several of Donald Trump’s closest allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Senator Lindsey Graham, and John Eastman, have been subpoenaed by a Georgia grand jury in the criminal probe into Trump’s election interference. This comes as more witnesses are coming forward in the Jan. 6 investigation following Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony. The next Jan. 6 hearing is set to focus on the role extremist groups played in the insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is eying an early presidential run announcement.July 5, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
WHO 13

DMPD: Man burned, tried to suffocate girlfriend during assault

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail on several charges, including kidnapping after police said he assaulted and threatened his girlfriend with a knife over the weekend. The arrest of Adrian Rincon, 52, is linked to an incident at a home in the 1100 block of […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy