Kansas City, MO

Urgent bridge repairs to impact I-70 in KC this weekend

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago
Interstate 70 (AP Graphic)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Urgent repairs needed for a section of Interstate 70 will impact weekend traffic.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews will work to repair expansion joints on the Manchester Bridge.

The repair work will impact the far right lane of eastbound Interstate 70 along the Manchester Bridge. The lane will close from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 15, until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday July 18.

Two lanes will remain open for traffic, but drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow for extra time, or take a different route.

