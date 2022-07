(Richmond, IN)--One person was flown to a Level One trauma center following a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Richmond’s east side late Thursday night. It happened at around 11 o’clock near the intersection of National Road East and Old National Road. National Road East was then shut down for an investigation that included a drone from the Richmond Fire Department. There’s no word yet on the condition or identity of the motorcyclist. Drugs and alcohol are not thought to have been a factor.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO