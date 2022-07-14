ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mountain Power proposes increase to energy efficiency charge

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Rocky Mountain Power filed a proposal July 8 to increase the charge for all customer classes (except tariff contracts) from 2.25% to 2.50% of each customer’s bill.

If approved by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, the 0.25% increase would raise a typical residential customer’s bill by about $2.76 per year.

These revenues do not affect company profits; they allow the company to recover the investment it has already made on behalf of customers to provide energy efficiency programs.

The company request includes a proposed effective date of October 1, 2022.

“Customers benefit two ways from these programs,” said Tim Solomon, regional business manager in Rexburg. “First, participating customers benefit from lower bills as they take advantage of these programs and use electricity more efficiently. Second, all customers benefit whether they participate in the programs or not because the cost of electricity saved through these programs is about half the cost of electricity generated by a new power plant. It’s part of our balanced approach to use a variety of cost-effective methods to provide electricity to our customers.”

The public can comment on the proposed rate change as the commission reviews the application. The commission must approve the proposed change before it can take effect. A copy of the company’s application is available for public review on the commission’s homepage at www.puc.idaho.gov under Case No. PAC-E-22-10. Customers may also subscribe to the commission’s RSS feed to receive periodic updates via email. It also is available at the company’s offices in Rexburg, Preston, Shelley and Montpelier as noted below:

Rocky Mountain Power offices

  • Rexburg – 127 East Main
  • Preston – 509 S. 2nd East
  • Shelley – 852 E. 1400 North
  • Montpelier – 24852 U.S. Hwy 89

