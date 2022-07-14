Lemonade stand assists with Do-Right donation

After 32 years on the ground leading the City of Lima as mayor, David Berger looked to the sky for his next challenge. “Ultimately I decided what I wanted to do was something that I’ve always wanted to do, since I was a kid,” Berger said. “That was to work in the space industry.”
DELPHOS — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, neighborhoods throughout Delphos are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “39th Annual National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and...
The Allen County Museum offered residents a chance to experience the 19th century. Residents were taken back to 1875 - 1900 in order to experience what life was like in Lima back then. A variety of items were on display -- showcasing a vintage look, that immersed them as if they were actually there.
TROY — Fred and Edna Bruns of Troy are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 17, 2022 with a Nuptial Mass to be said at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Troy at 9:30 a.m. The couple were married July 21, 1962 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in...
Supporters spent nearly $180,000 Friday at the 2022 Logan County Junior Fair livestock sale, with over 250 participants going through the sale ring. The top dollar was awarded to Franklin Kinney with his Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb earning just over $5,300. Coming close behind Franklin was Kayla Cummins with...
LIMA — More than a dozen Lima restaurant, bar and other business owners had a roundtable discussion with Mayor Sharetta Smith, Workforce and Small Business Development Specialist Amber Martin, Lima Fire Chief Andy Hefner and Police Chief Angel Cortes Tuesday evening to discuss nightlife in downtown Lima and share ideas on ensuring safety.
A historic venue is close to taking the stage once again in downtown Lima. The Ohio Theatre is inching closer to officially reopening as renovation efforts have entered the final stage. The Friends of the Ohio Theatre, a group spearheading restoration efforts, say that final touches will take place over the next month.
LIMA — A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife earlier this week said it will be four or five years before area anglers can expect to catch keeper-sized fish from Lima’s Schoonover Lake. Mike Wilkerson, ODNR fish management supervisor, said the state...
Terriell C. Ragland, 27, of Lima, found guilty of OVI (aj). Sentence: 365 days jail. 335 days suspended. $850 fine. Damoni V. Brown, 22, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Elliot Gipson, 42, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found...
STOLEN DOG … West Unity Police Chief J.R. Jones said that they received a report of a stolen dog, obtained a search warrant and were able to find the missing Mini Australian Shepherd and returned the 8-month-old puppy back to its owner. By: Daniel Cooley. There is a happy...
LIMA — The City of Lima is participating in the “Make it Home” National Replication Initiative, which can help allow renters to transition into home ownership. The program was successful in the City of Detroit and the Center of Community Progress launched this initiative to see if the program could be implemented in other communities. According to the press release, this program will begin in the fall of 2022.
The 1918 school building in Defiance has garnered a lot of attention as interested parties have been meeting with city officials to discuss possible reuses for the facility. While the 1918 school building has been a landmark in the community for more than 100 years, there is a lot people don’t know about it. Here are 10 little-known facts about the building.
Plans are underway for additional public transportation access in downtown Lima. The Allen County Regional Transit Authority plans to create a Lima Loop for new trolleys in downtown. This route would tie in with happening events and take passengers from their favorite shopping places to restaurants and concerts. The service would run Thursdays through the weekend in conjunction with the opening of the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater. This is among the other revitalization projects in the works for our downtown.
LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the juvenile who escaped Monday from the Allen County Juvenile Detention facility. The escaped resident has been identified as Ryan A. Aab, born July 22, 2008. He is described as a biracial male, four feet eight inches tall, 112 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His last known residence is Lima. The sheriff’s office did not release a photo.
VAN WERT — On Wednesday, July 11, the Van Wert City Council voted to suspend city ordinance 98.02, which mandated that grass within the city be a max height of six inches. David Stinnett, Second Ward Councilman and Director of the Properties and Equipment Committee, made a motion to suspend the ordinance until the city was in compliance regarding its own properties.
(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Sauder Woodworking factory in Archbold experienced a fire in one of their external dust collection units on Thursday, July 14th. The call was received by dispatch around 5:00 p.m. and local fire departments from Archbold, Fayette, Ridgeville, and Morenci responded. According to Sauder’s EBP...
MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying breaking and entering suspects. During the early morning hours on Tuesday, suspects forcibly entered an automotive repair business on N. County Road 25A in Concord Township, according to the sheriff’s office.
Northwest State Community College has formally announced its new Dean of the Van Wert campus, Dr. Jon Tomlinson. Tomlinson is the first official hire for the forthcoming Van Wert campus. Dr. Tomlinson earned his Doctorate of Organizational Leadership from Regent University. Dr. Tomlinson most recently held the position of Dean and professor at Ohio Christian University. His first official day as dean will be July 5, 2022.
KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A seven-year-old girl who was the victim of a kidnapping and rape last November testified Wednesday by videotape at the trial of the man accused in the crime. The deposition was recorded last week and played on a large screen in the courtroom for the...
