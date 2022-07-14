ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rangers Call Up Outfielder Elier Hernandez

 4 days ago
It has been a long road to the majors for Elier Hernandez, but the 27-year-old outfielder finally received the call from the Texas Rangers. He certainly deserves a spot as he’s been...

