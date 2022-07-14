ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphos, OH

Delphos to join cities nationwide for ‘America’s night out against crime’

By Information submitted
Delphos Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELPHOS — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, neighborhoods throughout Delphos are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “39th Annual National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW)...

delphosherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

Recap of Charles Castle Trial Thursday July 14

The jury heard alot about DNA in the afternoon part of the Charles Castle Trial Thursday in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. .Brianna Barga, a Forensic Scientist with the BCI lab in London, Ohio, took the stand. She stated that she conducts the initial examination of the evidence taken to...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delphos, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Delphos Herald

Allen County remains at Medium risk

LIMA — Allen County’s Community Risk Level for transmission of COVID-19 remains at MEDIUM for the third week in a row. The CDC uses the following information to determine if a county is at a HIGH, MEDIUM or LOW Community Risk Level for transmission of COVID-19: — Case...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

27 years later, justice is served

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to probation Thursday for a drug offense to which he pleaded guilty … 27 years ago. Terrance Mays, 48, was convicted in 1995 following his pleas of guilty to a fourth-degree felony count of possession of drugs. Mays was released on bond but failed to appear back at court for his sentencing hearing. He was also awaiting sentencing on an additional charge of attempted robbery in a separate case at the time.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

Limaland Motorsports Park will host a tribute to Gene Frankhart. The pits open at 4:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps start at 6:30 p.m., and racing begins at 7:30 p.m. Experience life from the late 19th century at the Allen County Museum. Gain new knowledge about Thomas Edison and the phonograph or find out why the discovery of oil in Lima was so important to the development of the city. Listen to period music throughout the day by the Lima Area Concert Band, Charles Cheuvront and Warren Bowery. Meet and talk with actors playing characters from the past, including Lucy Webb Hayes, Annie Oakley and Susan B. Anthony. Go back in time to visit with patrons dressed for opening night at the Faurot Opera House. Hands-on activities include churning butter and learning how Fannie Farmer changed cooking. Guests can also play period games outside or make period crafts in the Children’s Discovery Center. Finally, learn about the language of flowers. During this two-day special event, patrons can visit the MacDonell House for free. Visitors are also invited to tour the temporary exhibit, ‘The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies.’ While the event is free to the public, donations are encouraged.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#United States#Swimming Pool#Military Base#The#Canadian#At T#Academy Sports Outdoors
Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen County Public Health will resume vaccination clinics on Monday, July 18, at its E. Market Street office. Vaccines are available by appointment only to children and adults age six months and older. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 419-228-4636 for assistance. • The Lima region remains under a “medium” COVID-19...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Schooled: 10-little Known Facts about a Defiance Landmark

The 1918 school building in Defiance has garnered a lot of attention as interested parties have been meeting with city officials to discuss possible reuses for the facility. While the 1918 school building has been a landmark in the community for more than 100 years, there is a lot people don’t know about it. Here are 10 little-known facts about the building.
DEFIANCE, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Jason P. Schnipke, 43, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to amended count of trespass in a habitation, felony, and menacing by stalking, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines for the felony charge and six months jail and $1,000 in fines for the misdemeanor. The state agrees to dismiss a charge of criminal trespass provided he plead guilty to a probation violation in Putnam County Municipal Court. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9 a.m. July 25.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
The Lima News

Fishing Schoonover Lake? Wait a few years

LIMA — A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife earlier this week said it will be four or five years before area anglers can expect to catch keeper-sized fish from Lima’s Schoonover Lake. Mike Wilkerson, ODNR fish management supervisor, said the state...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

June calls to the Delphos Police Department

7/14/22 Media Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 349 calls for service in the month of June, bringing the total to 1916 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of June and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
DELPHOS, OH
Times-Bulletin

Growing concerns over grass ordinance

VAN WERT — On Wednesday, July 11, the Van Wert City Council voted to suspend city ordinance 98.02, which mandated that grass within the city be a max height of six inches. David Stinnett, Second Ward Councilman and Director of the Properties and Equipment Committee, made a motion to suspend the ordinance until the city was in compliance regarding its own properties.
VAN WERT, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Stolen Dog From West Unity Area Safely Returned To Owner

STOLEN DOG … West Unity Police Chief J.R. Jones said that they received a report of a stolen dog, obtained a search warrant and were able to find the missing Mini Australian Shepherd and returned the 8-month-old puppy back to its owner. By: Daniel Cooley. There is a happy...
WEST UNITY, OH
Lima News

Identity of escaped Allen County juvenile released

LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the juvenile who escaped Monday from the Allen County Juvenile Detention facility. The escaped resident has been identified as Ryan A. Aab, born July 22, 2008. He is described as a biracial male, four feet eight inches tall, 112 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His last known residence is Lima. The sheriff’s office did not release a photo.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fire At Sauder Woodworking In Archbold Contained Quickly By Local Fire Departments

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Sauder Woodworking factory in Archbold experienced a fire in one of their external dust collection units on Thursday, July 14th. The call was received by dispatch around 5:00 p.m. and local fire departments from Archbold, Fayette, Ridgeville, and Morenci responded. According to Sauder’s EBP...
ARCHBOLD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy