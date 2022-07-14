Bodies of migrants who died in Texas trailer come to Mexico
By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
4 days ago
SAN MARCOS ATEXQUILAPAN, Mexico (AP) — After days of preparation and donations to cover funeral costs, this mountain community in eastern Mexico on Thursday mourned the return of three teens, all cousins, lost among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in San Antonio, Texas. The previous...
POLICE have announced a major update in the case of a 21-year-old student who went missing in 2004. University of Massachusetts-Amherst student Maura Murray vanished after her car skidded on a snowy road in Haverhill, New Hampshire and has not been seen since. State prosecutors and police have now announced...
THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
For a second straight month, COVID-19 infections and deaths are increasing among Louisianans living in nursing homes. Two deaths were reported for the month of May 2022, but that number jumped to seven for June. That’s
It feels like every week we’ve seen something about a mass shooting topping the headlines… it’s devastating. From Buffalo to Uvalde, Highland Park to the latest at Greenwood Park Mall, it’s absolutely heartbreaking that our country is constantly facing these disgusting acts of senseless violence. However, as the media likes to focus their endless conversations around these evil gunmen, gun-control, it’s important to remember that brave men and women often times put their lives on the line to stop these […]
The post Houston Police Officer Hailed A Hero For Tackling Mass Shooter Before He Could Kill: “I Know What I Signed Up For” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The prosecutor seeking the death penalty for the gunman who massacred 17 people at a Parkland, Florida, high school detailed for jurors Monday how Nikolas Cruz coldly mowed down his victims, returning to some as they lay wounded to finish them off with a second volley. Some parents wept as prosecutor Mike Satz described in his opening statement how Cruz killed their children at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Others sat stoically, their arms crossed over their chests. One woman who lost her daughter fled the courtroom, sobbing and holding tissue to her face. Satz’s comments came at the start of the trial to determine whether Cruz is executed or serves life in prison without parole. The prosecutor’s presentation went over how Cruz shot each of the 14 students and three staff members who died and some of the 17 who were wounded. Some were shot sitting at their desks, some as they fled and some as they lay bleeding on the floor while Cruz methodically stalked through a three-story building for almost seven minutes.
Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week.The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.That heat will linger through the week across the southern Plains.This heatwave in the US comes as much of Europe is experiencing devastating and record-breaking heat — and...
Comments / 0