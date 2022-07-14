ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Newsmaker: TN video game developer on gaming industry

By Caitlin Huff
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Video games are a multi-billion dollar industry, and it’s adults not kids who are shaping the industry.

Dallen Larson, a video game developer and student at Austin Peay State University, spoke with News 2 to give more insight into the industry.

Two-thirds of Americans play video games

“When I was younger, I always played video games. I remember there was a game cube in the car when my parents were driving around,” Larson said. “I remember it being a really good experience when I was younger, and it really really impacted my life and changed me.”

Larson said when he was really young he knew he wanted to give other kids the same experience.

He’s currently enrolled at Austin Peay State University working towards gaining his Computer Science and Information Technology degree. However, even without a degree he’s already released several video games .

Last year as a freshman he developed a game called “Rhythm Knights” for Steam and Xbox.

Friendships leveling up thanks to gaming

“Gaming is so big that there are so many different career fields they can go into,” said Larson. “Schools exploring something as big as that can be challenging. I think a lot of people aren’t really fully understanding the industry.”

He continued, “I think educating students on their potential new career paths that are opening up every day whether it be game developing like I do to playing video games competitively, I think it could open up students’ eyes of what they could possibly do as a career.”

News 2 takes a closer look at how adults, not kids, are leading the multi-billion dollar gaming industry in our special reports "Grown-up Gamers"

