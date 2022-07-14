ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bond set for man accused of attempted bank robbery; booked as ‘homeless’ in county jail

By WLBT.com Staff
WLBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County court services says bond is set at $40,000 for a man accused of trying to rob a...

Willie Jones
4d ago

well after all the phone calls.. I'm sorry to say I didn't do it. Everywhere I went yesterday "I was asked how much I got..lol 🤣😆🤣 Wrong Willie Jones.. 😂😆😂

