Bond set for man accused of attempted bank robbery; booked as ‘homeless’ in county jail

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies arrested five people this week on felony charges. Vicksburg Daily News reported the first arrest was made during a traffic stop around 12:00 a.m. on Highway 61 North on Monday, July 11. A deputy pulled over a Nissan Altima for a traffic violation. Cody Allen Butts, 30, of Redwood, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was booked into the Warren County jail. His bond was set at $5,000.

