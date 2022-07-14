ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers create highly accurate non-invasive test for major liver diseases

By King's College London
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have created a liquid biopsy test, which uses two circulating proteins, to test for major liver diseases. The test was found to be highly accurate, sensitive, and specific for both NASH and liver fibrosis. For the first time, a non-invasive test will allow for the determination of staging of both...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Invasive Test#Fatty Liver Disease#Nafld#European#King S College London#Plin2
