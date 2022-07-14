Researchers create highly accurate non-invasive test for major liver diseases

Chagas disease (CD) is a neglected infectious disease associated with early mortality and substantial disability. Three-dimensional speckle tracking (3D STE) may play a role in the evaluation of CD. We aim to characterize new echocardiographic variables in patients with CD and to assess the hypothesis that 3D STE may predict outcomes. Seventy-two patients with CD were included. Clinical and conventional 2D and 3D STE analysis were performed. Patients were followed up for 60Â months. Clinical events were defined as hospitalization for heart failure, complex ventricular arrhythmias, heart transplant and all-cause death. Seventy-two patients were recruited and enrolled in three groups: left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF)"‰<"‰0.40 (N"‰="‰22; reduced LVEF or rLVEF); 0.40"‰â‰¤"‰LVEF"‰â‰¤"‰0.50 (N"‰="‰10; mildly reduced LVEF or mrLVEF) and LVEF"‰>"‰0.50 (N"‰="‰30; preserved LVEF or pLVEF). After a Cox model analysis, the top predictors of composite endpoints were 2D LV global longitudinal strain (GLS)"‰â‰¤"‰âˆ’"‰11.3% (AUC"‰="‰0.87), 2D LV global circumferential strain (GCS)"‰â‰¤"‰ âˆ’"‰10.1% (AUC"‰="‰0.79), 3D LV GLS"‰â‰¤"‰âˆ’"‰13% (AUC"‰="‰0.82), 3D LV area strain"‰â‰¤"‰âˆ’"‰16% (AUC"‰="‰0.81) and right ventricle (RV) GLS"‰â‰¤"‰âˆ’"‰17.2% (AUC"‰="‰0.78). Patients with CD and mrLVEF were morphologically similar to the rLVEF patients despite the benign evolution as the pLVEF group. RV GLS, 2D LV GLS, 2D LV GCS, 3D LV GLS, and 3D LV area strain are strong predictors of 60Â months outcomes in patients with CD.
