Researchers create highly accurate non-invasive test for major liver diseases

The geriatric nutritional risk index (GNRI) is a nutrition-related risk assessment tool and has been used in various clinical settings. The relationship between body mass index (BMI) and the associated risk of diabetic retinopathy (DR) remains inconclusive. We aimed to evaluate the association between GNRI and DR in patients with type 2 diabetes. We included a total of 1359 patients with type 2 diabetes who followed up in our diabetes clinic and underwent fundus photographic examinations from August 2006 to February 2014. DR was assessed by retinal ophthalmologists using comprehensive ophthalmologic examinations. Patients were divided into tertiles according to their GNRI category. Patients in a lower GNRI tertile tended to have a higher proportion of nonproliferative DR (NPDR) and proliferative DR (PDR) compared with those in the other tertiles. The risk of PDR was higher in patients included in GNRI tertile 1 (Odds ratio (OR) 2.252, 95% Confidence Interval (CI) 1.080"“4.823, P"‰="‰0.033) and GNRI tertile 2 (OR 2.602, 95% CI 1.323"“5.336, P"‰="‰0.007) compared with those in GNRI tertile 3. In patients with lower GNRIs, the prevalence of DR was higher than in those with higher GNRIs. When GNRI was compared with BMI using the area under the curve, overall accuracy was high in GNRI. The risk of PDR was high in patients with low GNRI and there is an inverse association between GNRI scores and prevalence of DR. GNRI might be a useful tool to predict DR in patients with type 2 diabetes.

